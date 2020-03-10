WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Max Scherzer was sunburned, sweating and honest. That’s typical for spring. He skipped his scheduled start Tuesday, has an “ailment” on his right side due to a mechanical tweak, and had lobbied to pitch before relenting to his manager and the Washington Nationals’ medical staff.
“Just a combination between lat, serratus, oblique. Just that whole general area,” Scherzer explained, pointing to the area of his right rib cage. “Once I adjusted my mechanics to alleviate the rhomboid stress, I shifted out to the side where I always had it. Just that part was just lagging behind in terms of where my arm strength was and how I was long-tossing in January.
“It’s just been playing catch-up. There’s not even a strain. There’s no MRIs. There’s nothing like that. This is purely just a fatigue, endurance thing.”
So, given that, it seems his concern level is not too high?
“No,” Scherzer said. “Absolutely not.”
The regular season is now 16 days away. The Nationals expect Scherzer to be on the mound, as their ace, when they begin it against the New York Mets. When Manager Dave Martinez was asked about Scherzer on Tuesday morning—before Scherzer spoke with reporters—he did not reveal the lat, serratus and oblique pain, then laid out an alternative plan: Scherzer, like Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, would throw a 60-pitch bullpen in place of the scheduled start. He was fine. Martinez added that Scherzer will be “prepared to pitch on Sunday again.”
Scherzer, 35, then long-tossed in place of a bullpen Tuesday, and described the minor setback. When Martinez was asked about the ailment again, after the Nationals lost an exhibition to the Miami Marlins, 3-2, the manager remained coy. Martinez does not expect Scherzer to be knocked off track by this discomfort. They both expect Scherzer to return at the end of the week. But the competing details, and how they trickled out, felt like a continuation of last season. This past July, the Nationals announced three different diagnoses for Scherzer in the span of 16 days. He wound up missing most of July, most of August, and later had complications in the World Series, when neck spasms kept him from starting Game 5.
“Look, we talked to him about not pitching,” Martinez said in his second session with reporters Tuesday. “If he says his side is bothering him a little bit now, I saw him throw today at 300 feet. We just want to make sure he’s ready for the start of the season. My biggest concern is to make sure he’s ready. I think he’s ahead. We pushed everybody back, he wanted to pitch the first day, he’s throwing 65, 70 pitches in the bullpen.”
Martinez shrugged.
“He’s going to be in good shape,” he continued. “This will back him, we’ll keep building up his workload and get him ready for the season.”
Earlier in spring training, Scherzer outlined a change in delivery that should help keep him healthy. He was nagged by a mid-back strain, bursitis in the scapula below his right shoulder blade and a mild rhomboid strain last summer. He initially had trouble finding the root of those issues. But with a closer look, Scherzer noticed his front side was coming up too early, which was placing too much stress on the middle of his back.
Shifting his mechanics a bit, and dropping his front side faster, shifted that stress back to his lat and serratus. That’s where he wants it. And that’s what ultimately led to this ailment.
“How I was going through my offseason program, just didn’t build that [area] up to the same degree, just the way I was throwing the ball,” Scherzer said Tuesday. “It’s just an endurance thing. Like today, I was out there, here’s your recipe: You could go out there, long toss. If you long toss, it really opens up everything. And if you’re throwing it mechanically correct, then my side’s getting more and more endurance. Like, I’m throwing the ball plenty far. Everything’s firing on all cylinders. They just didn’t want to be in a game today.”
These are always tough conversations among Scherzer, Martinez and the club’s athletic trainers. This is the pitcher who throws bullpens in full uniform, trains year-round, and only breaks to be a father and husband or to scuba dive with sharks. He prides himself in pitching every fifth day—he calls this “posting”—no matter if it is February, March or a pennant race. He has one speed.
But this time of year, and this time of his career, requires extra caution. Before last season, when he made 27 starts, he had topped 30 in every year since 2009. Scherzer says he knows his body well and when to push it or not, priming him to “handle situations like this.” He wanted to take the mound and not go all-out. The training staff had another play. It won this round, and Scherzer only conceded that “we’re both probably right.”
“I thought I could go out there and just throw jabs and punches, and not throw haymakers,” Scherzer said. “But they didn’t want to take that chance.”
