In an effort to help local people laid off due to the pandemic, Germanna Community College is offering a free online class this summer: "Computers and Career Planning—Your Path to Success."
The class builds an understanding of computer essentials and popular programs, and integrates that knowledge into helping students create resumes for job searches.
Germanna will offer three sessions in a virtual Zoom format to allow interaction between facilitators and participants"
Session 1: Introduction to Computer Basics and Career Exploration. June 1, 6 p.m., or June 3, noon.
Session 2: Email/Gmail Basics and Resume Basics. June 8, 6 p.m., or June 10, noon.
Session 3: Google Drive Basics/Begin Overview of Office 365 and Writing Winning Resumes. June 15, 6 p.m., or June 17, noon.
Session 4: Overview of Office 365 – Continued and Career and Skill Exploration. June 22, 6 p.m., or June 24, noon.
Email Dianna DiPasquale for information and registration at DDipasquale@germanna.edu. Registration is open until 30 minutes prior to each session.
