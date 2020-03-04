WHAT TO WEAR: It helps to be prepared for extremes in weather, so get updated forecasts, and remember that layering is the best bet.
Country casual covers a wide variety of fashion, and rural styles bring sophisticated practicality to your sartorial splendor. Plan on waterproof and warm outer layers and several light layers that are easy to remove.
Pack along extra socks and wear waterproof boots that protect you from puddles and mud. Don’t forget gloves, scarves, neck-warmers. Hats are more than a fashion statement: Wearing one prevents the loss of 50 percent of your body heat.
And even if you’re not a shopaholic, be sure to stop by Rappahannock Hunt’s tent and check out the sporting selection of apparel with the hunt’s distinctive running-fox logo.
FOOD AND DRINK: Fancy or casual, your tailgate picnic is up to you.
If you’re attending general admission and prefer to travel light, food trucks and vendors will be on site.
If you reserve a tailgate parking space, it’s easy to put on the ritz or keep it simple. If you’re a guest at someone’s tailgate, it’s nice to offer to bring something, but some enthusiasts are serious DIYers—just go and have a good time.
Hosting? Keep a list of who and what: bouillon, coffee, wings, ribs, fried chicken, various salads, deviled eggs, ham biscuits, brownies—everyone has a favorite dish to share. If you bring adult beverages, please remember to designate a driver so that your fun day at the races doesn’t end with flashing lights.
THE VENUE: The Hill, situated on Durantes Curve (Route 522) in Boston,
Virginia, is well named, offering sensational views of the Blue
Ridge Mountains. Driving through The Hill to the new course is like going back in time: All you can see is natural countryside and the distant mountains that span the horizon like slumbering dragons.
You don’t have to know horses to enjoy an exciting day of racing over fences amidst breathtaking views and spacious skies … like scenes from "Downton Abbey," but live.
MORE? See RappahannockHunt.com. Hover your cursor anywhere on the digital poster to get to where you’ll find everything you need to secure your tailgate parking space and general-admission tickets.
Visit CentralEntryOffice.com for the full schedule of races, and more.
