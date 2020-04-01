The Virginia State Cup, a two-day youth lacrosse tournament that welcomes clubs and teams from several age groups across the Mid-Atlantic region, was supposed to be coming to the Culpeper Sports Complex on June 6 and 7.
Unfortunately, the prestigious event has now become one of the latest casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement on Monday of an executive stay-at-home order for all non-essential tasks through June 10, Culpeper County Parks and Recreation director Andrew Hardy and University of Virginia assistant lacrosse coach Brian Wilberger made the decision Wednesday afternoon to postpone the event for the forseeable future.
“We’ve been in communication for about a week now,” Hardy said of his dialogue with Wilberger regarding the status of the tourney. “As the [coronavirus] situation has continued to escalate, we came to the conclusion that we had to postpone it indefinitely.”
Hardy said the event could be rescheduled to this fall. If that doesn’t happen, the goal is to bring it to Culpeper sometime in 2021.
“We’re going to look at a future date [that’s] maybe, possibly November,” he said, “or just redoing the event in 2021 around the same time period in June. So it’s definitely not gone; just postponed until this situation clears up.”
He added that, even if Northam hadn’t imposed the lockdown, the logistics of still holding the tournament would’ve been nearly impossible given the amount of participants and spectators expected to travel to Virginia from states such as Pennsylvania, Maryland and North Carolina.
“That would’ve been a challenge, and it also wouldn’t have been very responsible on our part” he said. “When you’re talking about bringing people together from various states and all over Virginia, trying to get all of them to Culpeper County for this, we just couldn’t do that during a pandemic.”
The tournament, which came to fruition in 2017 thanks to a shared vision and collaborative effort from UVA’s men’s lacrosse coaching staff and youth coaches from across Central Virginia, was held at UVA’s sports complex for the past three years. However, the increasing number of teams and clubs participating in the event necessitated the move to a larger facility with more playing fields available.
“This is absolutely huge for Culpeper County on multiple fronts,” Hardy said earlier this year. “On top of attracting some of the top youth lacrosse teams and clubs from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and North Carolina, this event will have a big economic impact on the county in the form of lodging, dining and shopping from all the tourists it will attract.”
After the event grew to more than 50 participating teams and clubs from eight different age groups last year, Wilberger, the tournament’s director, faced a dilemma: either find a larger venue to accommodate it, or bite the bullet and reduce the number of teams to fit the fields at UVA.
“After searching Charlottesville and Albemarle for fields to handle the tournament, we discovered it could be held at multiple schools and public parks, but not in one central facility,” Wilberger said.
The beginning of the event’s relocation from the Charlottesville area to Culpeper came about after a coincidental pit stop by Wilberger and fellow UVA assistant Kip Turner. While traveling up U.S. Route 29 on their way to an event in Philadelphia last August, the pair stopped off at the Legacy Market near Eastern View High School. Upon getting off of 29, they noticed a sign for the Culpeper Sports Complex.
“We decided to take a quick drive by the [complex],” Wilberger said. “At that point, we knew it could be the answer we’d been looking for.”
Two emails and a phone call between Wilberger and Hardy shortly thereafter got the ball rolling, and an official site visit by Wilberger and the tournament’s other organizers sealed the deal.
“It really was a very simple process,” Hardy said. “I consider us very fortunate to have the opportunity to bring this amazing event to Culpeper, and we hope to host it beyond this year as well.”
