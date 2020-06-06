In response to the growing angst surrounding the status of the upcoming fall sports season, the Virginia High School League’s athletic department released a statement regarding the matter on Friday morning.
“The governor will announce plans to reopen Virginia schools soon,” the statement began. “Once details are released, VHSL staff and the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee will review the guidelines and develop a plan for reopening athletics and activities that follow those guidelines.”
Doubling down, VHSL executive director John W. “Billy” Haun released a statement of his own that was attached.
“We will take that plan and align it with the work our SMAC committee has done, share those for approval with our executive committee and then provide those guidelines to school divisions as they develop their own plans for reopening athletics,” Haun said. “We know people are anxious and want to know when athletic activities will begin. I want to assure everyone that we will move as quickly as possible to put a plan in place.”
It wasn’t the first time in the past week that Haun provided assurances to student-athletes, coaches and administrators that fall sports wouldn’t be snuffed out in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, he released a statement saying that the state’s governing body for public school athletics and activities is developing plans for the reopening of fall athletics, but that it would only happen in accordance with the governor’s directives on when to return to school, when schools can return to practice and when schools can return to competition.
Also on Wednesday, John Harvey of the Daily Progress reported that Haun has held regular meetings with region superintendents, principals and athletic directors, as well as with the SMAC to discuss the best course of action when schools return.{div class=”subscriber-only”}The VHSL plans to meet with the coach advisory committees of fall sports to discus developing reopening plans. These meetings are to brainstorm ideas for multiple scenarios related to start dates, safety measures for resuming practices, regular season schedules and state playoffs for fall sports.{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}“What we have been doing and will continue to do, is to strongly advocate for our student-athletes for a reopening of fall sports and activities,” said Haun in a statement. “We know how much has been taken away from our students by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to advocate for them and the return of high school athletics and activities.”{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}Haun, who also serves on the Virginia Department of Education’s Return to School Recovery Task Force, along with VHSL associate athletic director Tom Dolan and director of communications Mike McCall, has provided ongoing recommendations to the Return to School Committee.{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}In addition, the VHSL has worked collectively with other state and national associations, such as the National Federation of State High School Associations, and monitored the NCAA reopening to create guidelines for the return to play.{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}“It’s is important to say, and many already have, as we develop plans there are more questions than answers,” Haun said. “Because of that, we cannot put a timeline on when decisions will be completed and announced to the public until many of those questions become answerable.”{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}The VHSL plans to meet with the coach advisory committees of fall sports to discus developing reopening plans. These meetings are to brainstorm ideas for multiple scenarios related to start dates, safety measures for resuming practices, regular season schedules and state playoffs for fall sports.{/div}On March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order requiring all of Virginia K-12 schools and non-essential businesses to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northam’s declaration ultimately led to the demise of the spring sports season and a premature end to the careers of many student-athletes.
Three months later, the phased reopening of things like retail stores, restaurants and gyms across the state has begun. And while Northam has yet to make any announcements regarding the reopening of schools in the coming months, student-athletes, coaches and administrators are hoping for guidance on the matter soon in order to salvage the fall sports season.
“It’s tough, because it’s really a catch-22 situation,” Eastern View football coach Greg Hatfield said. “My job as a coach, first and foremost, is to make sure my kids are safe regardless of whether we’re practicing full-speed, doing a walkthrough or playing a game. Because of that, I can understand why we’d all want to be certain that the risk of them contracting this coronavirus is minimal in order to move forward with the season.”
“Before we can play, we have to get back into the school buildings,” Culpeper football coach James Ford said. “That’s obviously first and foremost. I’m hopeful we’ll have a season, and doing so may mean adapting some different scenarios and procedures than the ones we’ve been accustomed to.”
Different scenarios could involve anything from modifications in equipment to limiting fan attendance.
Schutt, one of the primary football helmet manufacturers in the U.S., unveiled a new product called “Splash Shield” on Thursday. In addition to containing the well-established plastic visor that attaches to the upper section of a player’s facemask to shield their eyes, the “Splash Shield” adds a new piece that attaches to the lower portion of the facemask, shielding their nose and mouth as well.
“I’m open to anything that gets us back together and on the field safely,” Hatfield said. “The toughest part of this entire thing has been not being able to see the guys. We’ve done our best to keep in regular contact with teleconferences and that sort of thing, but we’re all itching to get back out there.”
“It’s just a different feeling actually being out there with the kids,” Ford added. “Hopefully we get that back soon.”
