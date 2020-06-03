The Virginia High School League is the latest organization to release a statement in the wake of the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, VHSL executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun, Ed.D. said he hopes the Floyd death and other recent tragedies will inspire students and member schools to “seek and create change with empathy and honesty about the social and racial injustices faced by people of color every day in our country.”
Since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25, four police officers have been fired and one of them—44-year-old Derek Chauvin—has now been charged with second-degree murder. Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and initially charged with murder in the third degree, but Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison upgraded the charge to second-degree murder on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, Ellison filed charges for aiding and abetting murder against the three other officers involved in the incident: Thomas Lane, 37, J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34.
Video emerged showing Chauvin, a Caucasian man, kneeling on the back of the neck of Floyd, an African American man, while the three other officers were nearby. Thao was seen arguing repeatedly with civilians who called for Chauvin to let Floyd up.
While pinned to the ground, Floyd, 46, pleaded with Chauvin, repeatedly telling him “I can’t breathe.” Despite Floyd’s pleas, as well as those of nearby civilians, Chauvin didn’t release him until almost nine minutes had passed. Floyd became unresponsive after approximately six minutes of that time had elapsed.
Floyd was pronounced dead about an hour later after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
In the 10 days since Floyd’s death, protests—some peaceful and some not—have erupted across the U.S., with curfews instituted in both Fredericksburg and Richmond as a result.
Haun’s full statement is below.
“The VHSL has the privilege of serving and being part of a diverse community of student-athletes, coaches, school administrators, and officials. We have the unique privilege of offering opportunities for young people of color who contribute much to their school communities and who will one day make even greater contributions to this country and the world. We hope recent tragedies will inspire all students and our membership to seek and create change with empathy and honesty about the social and racial injustices faced by people of color every day in our country. The VHSL does not have all the answers but we embrace our obligation to empathize, sympathize, listen, encourage dialogue, and support our African American student-athletes and activity participants as we stand with them to end racial injustice in our country.”
