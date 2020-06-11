The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee reinstated the out-of-season practice rule by a majority vote of 27-7-1 on Wednesday, setting the stage for schools to begin out-of-season practice activities as early as Monday, June 15.
The committee also suspended the summer “dead period,” an annual block of time where organized team activities are prohibited, for 2020 only. That block was scheduled to take place from June 29 through July 4.
These moves come on the heels of Gov. Ralph Northam announcing his three-phased plan for the reopening of all K-12 schools on Tuesday. The VHSL had previously canceled all spring sports and activities after Northam closed all schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. The league followed that up by canceling all offseason practices and summer workouts last month.
“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” VHSL executive director John W. “Billy” Haun said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction.”
Nonetheless, the VHSL’s latest proclamations only serve as a collective half-measure for its member schools. Despite the June 15 green light, no activities will be allowed until all schools submit a plan to the Virginia Department of Education outlining their strategies for mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The plans must comply with Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health recommendations.
Activities such as{span} quarterbacks throwing to receivers who are wearing gloves, soccer drills without throw-ins, and non-contact sports such as baseball are expected to be allowed in Phase Two.
Those things aside, the VDH {span}recommends that no sports competitions take place during Phase Two unless social distancing guidelines can be followed. That rules out things like actual football games, which produce the most revenue for the VHSL’s member schools.
Eastern View athletic director Mark Settle expressed his concern over the clarity of the situation to the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Tuesday.
“The waters are muddy,” he said. “Yes, we’ll all have clear-cut guidelines from the VHSL at some point, but that doesn’t mean that our situation in Culpeper County will be the same as those in Richmond, or even Spotsylvania for that matter. One school may be a little farther ahead of the curve than another one is. If I’m in Phase Three and one of our opponents is still in Phase Two, obviously we’ll have to do some reshuffling in terms of the schedule.
“In any case, I don’t see any of us hitting the ground running in terms of full practices and playing games until after Labor Day.”
Coaches, meanwhile, have expressed their desire just to be back on the same field with their players.
“This is normally a time where we condition to get ready for the season, and it’s tough not being out there,” Culpeper football coach James Ford said. “We’ve been having teleconference meetings throughout the pandemic, but it’s a different feeling actually being out there with the guys.”
