Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closing of all K-12 schools and the cancellation of spring sports, coaches and athletic directors across the state have been anxiously awaiting additional guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam on how to proceed with the fall semester fast approaching.
Northam announced Tuesday that schools would reopen in three phases, a plan similar to the one currently in effect as it pertains to businesses reopening their doors. The phases range from predominantly remote learning at the beginning to in-person instruction in Phase Three with social distancing protocols still in place.
The Virginia High School League released a statement later in the afternoon that said it will wait until its June 25 Executive Committee meeting to determine when athletics can begin again after the coronavirus pandemic shut things down in March.
The VHSL stated it will now begin the process to align the governor’s Phase Two and Phase Three plan with the work of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. Those findings will be shared with the Executive Committee ahead of its meeting later this month.
The VHSL will then distribute the guidelines to local school divisions, who will develop plans for reopening.
“Once we review the documents provided by the Governor to reopen schools, we will move as quickly as possible to develop guidelines that will align with his plans,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in the release. “It is important to say that these guidelines must also align with local school divisions and superintendents reopening plans under Phase Two and Three.”
No school will be allowed to enter Phase Two or Phase Three before it submits to the Virginia Department of Education a plan outlining its strategies for mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The plans must comply with Center for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health recommendations.
“There is still work to be done before these guidelines can be put in place to reopen athletic activities,” Haun said.
The VDH recommends that no sports competitions take place in Phase Two unless social distancing guidelines can be followed.
Clark Mercer, Northam’s Chief of Staff, said there are three key factors to be considered: common sense, intentional vs. incidental contact and shared equipment.
Mercer, a former high school soccer coach, said sports with intentional contact such as tackle football will be prohibited in Phase Two. He noted that quarterbacks can throw to receivers who are wearing gloves. Soccer drills can be conducted without throw-ins. Baseball can be played because players typically don’t share bats and helmets anymore.
Mercer said once schools enter Phase Two indoor athletic facilities will be allowed to be at 30 percent capacity or hold up to 50 people, whichever is the least amount. He said outdoor facilities can hold up to 50 people or be at 50 percent capacity, whichever is the least.
Eastern View AD Mark Settle said the main problem he foresees regarding fall sports getting up and running efficiently is the fact that there will be schools operating in different phases based on their respective plans for mitigating the spread of the virus.
“The waters are muddy,” he said. “Yes, we’ll all have clear-cut guidelines from the VHSL at some point, but that doesn’t mean that our situation in Culpeper County will be the same as those in Richmond, or even Spotsylvania for that matter. One school may be a little farther ahead of the curve than another one is. If I’m in Phase Three and one of our opponents is still in Phase Two, obviously we’ll have to do some reshuffling in terms of the schedule.
“In any case, I don’t see any of us hitting the ground running in terms of full practices and playing games until after Labor Day.”
The uncertainty conveyed by Settle was clearly evident in a statement released late-Tuesday afternoon by Culpeper County superintendent Anthony S. Brads.
“School Division Administration and the School Board will need to assess the recommendations contained in the reopening plans in terms of the best way to implement the ‘phases’ as outlined by the Governor,” Brads said. “I ask for your support and patience as we navigate uncharted waters.
“We will be making plans for the reopening of school, to include but not limited to, the school calendar and what the return to school might look like in terms of face to face instruction,” Brads added. “As you know, CCPS is scheduled to begin school on August 10. The approved school calendar contemplates new teachers reporting on July 27. We do not know at this time if the approved calendar is feasible or practical in terms of the reopening recommendations. The guidelines shared today limiting numbers of students, social distancing on buses and in classrooms, common space restrictions, and daily screening of students, presents many challenges to opening schools. To be clear, CCPS will adopt, follow, and adjust to, the latest guidance from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Education, and the Virginia Health Department in creating a return to school plan for the 2020-21 school year.”
Culpeper AD Daniel Nobbs said he’s just happy that some progress is being made to get students back in the classroom and on the playing field.
“My coaches and I are excited about moving forward and getting back to sports, he said. “We trust that the VHSL and CCPS will come up with a safe and beneficial plan for our student-athletes and staff.”
