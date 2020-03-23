The hits just keep on coming for high school athletes and coaches in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Virginia governor Ralph Northam announced that all K-12 public and private schools would remain closed for the rest of the current school year, which forced the Virginia High School League to announce the cancelation of all spring sports and activities.
For players and coaches who were hoping for at least an abbreviated season, the announcement further fleshed out the stark reality that the coronavirus has changed practically all aspects of daily life as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise rapidly across the United States.
“I’m just shocked,” Eastern View athletic director Mark Settle said. “It makes this situation even more of a reality when you consider the fact that many school systems weren’t supposed to have their last day until well into June, so obviously it’s serious enough that we’re shuttering things several months out.”
“We’re in a very different, unprecedented time,” Eastern View football coach Greg Hatfield said. “Even for sports like football that are out of season, this could have far-reaching effects because we’re all guessing as far as what the overall timeline for a return to normalcy will be. Right now, you just hope everyone comes out of this okay on the other end, whenever that may be.”
Culpeper AD Daniel Nobbs said he understands the effects that COVID-19 closings are having on families, which goes well beyond the loss of sports.
“I have a nine-month-old, so I can understand the position a lot of people who still have to go to work are in with daycare centers shutting down,” he said. “We’re in uncharted waters here, but if the closings and social distancing are what the government is saying can keep people safe, then I’m all for it.”
Nonetheless, losing the spring sports season and having rites of passage like senior prom and graduation ripped away from them has understandably created feelings of emptiness and, in some cases, resentment.
“It leaves you with a very unfulfilling feeling to have had your last day of high school and you didn’t even know it,” said Eastern View senior Sarah Hatfield, who was preparing for the soccer season before the pandemic. “I didn’t accomplish everything I wanted to and definitely feel like there should have been more to [my senior year].”
“To say I’m heartbroken would be a real understatement,” said one Culpeper senior who wished to remain anonymous. “I understand the severity of the pandemic, but to know that my high school athletic career and all the things I’ve looked forward to as a senior have been taken away, it certainly fills me with anger. I mean, I’m not even going to be able to walk across a stage in front of my family and friends and get a diploma because of all this.”
Sarah Hatfield said many of her friends have similar feelings.
“Many of my friends had high goals for the spring season, and it’s a shame they won’t get to chase them,” she said. “I just feel really bad for all the athletes who aren’t going to get the chance to compete.”
Still, Nobbs said that while he also harbors feelings of resentment at the situation, he’d still rather the student-athletes give up sports right now than face grave consequences later.
“I am not happy about losing the sports season for the athletes, families, coaches and officials that put in a ton of work all year for it,” he said. “But I have to remind myself that what we don’t want is for someone to not have a future in sports—or at all—because they got very sick from this. This is the right thing to do.”
