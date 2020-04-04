Amid all the uncertainty, one thing that keeps most of us going at the moment is the anticipation of a return to normalcy.
For sports fans, that means actually watching live competition. But no one knows when that will be possible—or under what circumstances.
College and high school spring sports are out. The NHL and NBA seasons ore on hold. Baseball is in a state of suspended animation, with the scheduled opening day in the rear-view mirror and many training facilities in Florida and Arizona having been converted to coronavirus treatment sites. Wimbledon has been canceled, the Olympics postponed for a year.
Through it all, football has been the carrot that keeps optimism afloat. NFL free agency and preparation for the April 23–25 draft have given us a bit of respite from the onslaught of bad news and cancellations. The thought of games in August and September has buoyed fans, athletes and coaches.
But what if that’s not possible?
The pandemic figures to get worse before it gets better, and no one knows how long the danger will last. Areas that haven’t been hard-hit yet are likely to get their turn. How wise will it be to allow 70,000 fans to attend games, just months after gatherings of 10 or more people have been banned?
As discussed here before, football has its myriad issues, but it’s our national sporting life blood in more ways than one. It draws more attendance, media coverage and TV ratings than any other sport. The NFL is a $15 billion annual behemoth, and football is the financial lifeline for nearly every college athletic department that sponsors a team.
Power Five conference schools rake in around $120 million in revenue annually, and roughly $100 million comes from football TV rights and ticket revenue. That’s what Matt Blavanz, senior marketing director for Navigate, a sports marketing firm, told The Associated Press last week.
Even an abbreviated football season would slice considerably into that total. And will a fan base of laid-off and furloughed workers be able to afford tickets or donations to their alma maters?
Plus, since football revenues help pay for most other intercollegiate sports programs, that could mean trouble for field hockey, volleyball and swimming teams as well. Just last week, Old Dominion University announced it is dropping its perennially successful wrestling program after 63 years for financial reasons.
Veteran college football reporter Brett McMurphy of Stadium.com did a round of radio interviews last week. On one he said, “One AD said if we don’t have a football season, a lot of programs will be out of business.”
That’s the financial hit. Less tangible (but no less real) will be the psychological toll on a restless, despairing public of not having football to look forward to this fall.
No sport captures the American imagination like football. Just look at the number of fans in fantasy leagues. (Even some pro players take part.) Because it’s a once-a-week sport, games are analyzed ad nauseam before kickoff and after the final gun.
Between the financial and psychological incentives, you can be sure that the NFL and college presidents will do whatever they can to have a 2020 season—even if it doesn’t start on time. McMurphy told ESPN radio host Paul Finebaum that some ADs are even considering delaying football season until January—long after the scheduled start of basketball season. That’s how important the sport is.
A lot can happen between now and then. But this much seems clear: we’re all craving a return to routine. And football is one of our central pillars.
Without it, our mood—and our economy—will get even bleaker.
