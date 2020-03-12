The timing of spring break will allow athletic departments in the Fredericksburg area to come up with a plan for spring sports in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed much of the world.
The Virginia High School League informed schools on Thursday it doesn’t regulate regular season and regional play, so that each jurisdiction is responsible for determining the fate of spring sports, which consists of baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, lacrosse and track and field.
The VHSL canceled its basketball state championships that were scheduled for Thursday night, Friday and Saturday and awarded co-championships to boys and girls finalists in Class 1 and classes 3–6.
Mountain View athletic director Greg Margheim said Stafford County has canceled all activities for next week, and will reevaluate the spring season when schools return from break on March 23.
Massaponax AD Stan Clements said Spotsylvania County has canceled activities for next week, as well. The Panthers had varsity and junior varsity softball and baseball doubleheaders scheduled for next Friday against Spotsylvania that have been eliminated.
Clements said the county plans to reexamine going forward at the end of next week.
Chancellor AD Len Carlson said at times like this, sports aren’t as important.
“The most important things in our lives are our friends, our family and our community,” Carlson said. “It’s time for us to not think of ourselves, but to make the needed sacrifices for the betterment of us all.”
Fredericksburg City Schools are starting spring break today, as well. All activities at James Monroe are canceled until at least March 23.
King George AD Alex Fisher said it’s “standard operating procedure right now” for the Foxes. They’re continuing with practice and will play games if their opponents aren’t sidelined.
Caroline AD Paul Heizer said the Cavaliers haven’t made any changes, either. However, Heizer said games have been canceled because of other localities.
The Cavaliers had Thursday’s baseball and softball scrimmages with Chesterfield County’s Monacan High canceled.
Heizer said baseball and softball games against Douglas Freeman on Monday have been canceled. Henrico County—where Douglas Freeman is located—has canceled school for at least the next two weeks.
Caroline and King George are scheduled to play boys and girls soccer JV and varsity doubleheaders on Monday at each other’s home field.
“As of right now it’s business as usual,” Heizer said. “We’re waiting and seeing what the county decides.”
Eastern View AD Mark Settle said Culpeper County hasn’t made a decision on the future of spring sports. Settle said the Cyclones are going forward with practices, but may have a hard time finding opponents. He said the situation is “fluid” and he expects a decision to be made soon.
