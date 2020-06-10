Washington Redskins Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that he will support any of his players who kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. Before doing so, Rivera said he reread the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the amendments and the president’s oath of office.
“We should be supportive of people’s rights, their right of free speech,” he said, adding, “[The reading] helped me understand the importance of that.”
From the start of Wednesday’s news conference, Rivera was forceful and thoughtful in his condemnation of the killing of George Floyd and nationwide racial injustice. He emphasized the need for “actionable change.” He committed to supporting any players who decide to protest—as running back Adrian Peterson has already said he will.
For the organization’s part in striving for racial equality, the Redskins will hold town halls led by senior vice president of personnel Doug Williams and coaching intern Jennifer King, a former police officer. Owner Daniel Snyder has donated $250,000 to get the programs started, Rivera said. The coach praised the actions of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who attended the protests in D.C. near the White House, and rookie edge rusher Chase Young, who participated in the viral video of NFL players calling on the league to listen to its players.
“Black lives do matter,” Rivera said. “It doesn’t get said enough, so I’ll say it again: Black lives do matter.”
When the Floyd situation arose two weeks ago, the coach believed it was crucial to be thoughtful in his response to this situation. He worried about seeming insincere because, as a member of the Latinx community, he understood racial injustice in the United States, but not necessarily the specific difficulties of the black experience. “I know, but I don’t,” Rivera said.
The 58-year-old consulted with sports psychologists, clergy, friends and family—including his oldest brother, Steve, a former police officer—before holding a team-wide Zoom call with more than 200 people to address the issue last week. He added that speaking for the organization, which he didn’t do in Carolina, is something he’ll have to get used to.
This will not be the first time Rivera has coached in the spotlight of player protests. In 2018, as coach of the Carolina Panthers, Rivera signed one of Colin Kaepernick’s former teammates, safety Eric Reid, who said he went unsigned through free agency because of his vocal support of the quarterback’s mission. Kaepernick knelt for the national anthem to protest racial injustice after consulting with former NFL player and U.S. military veteran Nate Boyer.
Once Rivera spoke with Reid, he called it “an eye-opener for me, personally.” Rivera understood Reid’s protest was not about the military, an important part of Rivera’s life. The coach’s father, Eugenio, was a Puerto Rican commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, and Rivera grew up on military bases across the country and globe.
The Redskins have not invited any outside guest speakers to address the situation, like other teams. The New Orleans Saints brought in director Spike Lee, and the New England Patriots invited the director of the racial justice program for the American Civil Liberties Union. The Redskins held discussions with Williams, King, senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken and team pastor Brett Fuller.
For now, Rivera highlighted the importance of listening. He told his nonblack players during their team meeting that they need to listen to their teammates so they can empathize with what they’re going through.
“For everybody to come together,” he said, “I think that change can be made.”
