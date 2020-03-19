The Washington Redskins reached an agreement to sign ex-Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas, a person with knowledge of the move said Thursday. Thomas, a fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, switched positions to tight end two years later and has been a part-time starting tight end in Buffalo and Detroit the last two seasons.
The Redskins are in desperate need of tight ends after Jordan Reed was released and Vernon Davis retired. They did not sign any of the top tight ends on the free agent market like the Atlanta Falcons’ Austin Hooper or Green Bay Packers’ Jimmy Graham. They currently have four tight ends on the roster—Jeremy Sprinkle, Matt Henges, Caleb Wilson and Marcus Baugh—but none are seen as front line starters.
The Redskins also upgraded their offensive line depth by agreeing to terms with veteran tackle Cornelius Lucas, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. The deal is reportedly for two years and $5.3 million. Lucas, 28, has mostly played right tackle since entering the league as an undrafted free-agent in 2014.
Thomas, 28, could be an intriguing signing for Washington. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he has the size to be the kind of pass catching threat Ron Rivera is looking for in an offense that has relied upon tight ends in the past. Though Thomas has only caught 35 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns in his three seasons as an active tight end, he is still new to the position and showed some glimpses of potential toward the end of last season when injuries kept the Lions other tight ends off the field.
His lone touchdown last year came Nov. 24 at FedEx Field, during Detroit’s 19-16 loss to the Redskins.
In college, Thomas was a dual threat quarterback who threw for 9,003 yards and 52 touchdowns and ran for 1,359 yards and 24 touchdowns as a three-year starter. As a rookie in Arizona, he played in part of one game, throwing an 81-yard touchdown pass on his first NFL throw while replacing an injured Drew Stanton. It was his only professional touchdown pass.
In Lucas, the Redskins added depth to their offensive line. The New Orleans native was the Chicago Bears’ swing tackle last season and played mostly right guard. He held his own when afforded the chance, like during a Week 3 start at right tackle in which Lucas had no penalties in his 480 snaps last season, according to Sports Info Solutions. After going undrafted, Lucas spent two years with the Detroit Lions, one with the Los Angeles Rams, days with the New Orleans Saints and one season with the Bears.
Lucas and Thomas fit a pattern of signings Rivera has agreed to make so far in free agency, adding solid, experienced, low-cost players, many of whom can play multiple positions—a group that includes cornerback Kendall Fuller, linebackers Jon Bostic, Kevin Pierre-Louis and Thomas Davis, safety Sean Davis and guard Wes Schweitzer.
