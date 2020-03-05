Redskins allow Trent Williams to pursue trade

The Washington Redskins have told star left tackle Trent Williams that he is free to seek a trade on his own, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl player, missed all of last season in a dispute with the Redskins and former team president Bruce Allen over the treatment of a growth on Williams’ scalp that turned out to be rare form of cancer. New Redskins Coach Ron Rivera has been talking to Williams, hoping to find a way to get Williams to come back.
ESPN was first to report this latest development.
As recently as last week, some familiar with the situation expressed optimism that Williams would return to the Redskins, saying conversations had advanced to a point to where the discussions were only about money. But Williams, who has one year remaining on his contract, wants a new deal that would make him one of the highest paid tackles in the NFL, a figure that could exceed $19 million a year.
The Redskins, through a spokesman, declined to comment about Williams on Thursday.
By allowing Williams to pursue a trade, Rivera could be letting the 31-year-old tackle see what kind of value he has in the open market. Such a move would also let Rivera determine Williams’ trade value. Last year, one NFL executive said he thought Washington could get a second-round draft pick for Williams.
NFL free agency opens in two weeks, giving the Redskins an unofficial deadline to finding a resolution to Williams’ situation.
