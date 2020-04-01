Tommy Buzzo is a mom hugger. The former Brooke Point football coach and current defensive coordinator at Division-III Emory & Henry College has always favored a hands-on approach to recruiting.
“You try to forge a relationship, and, for me, that’s love,” Buzzo said. “If you’re looking at moms and dads and trying to convince them to give you their 17- or 18-year-old to finish what they started, they need to know you.
“That’s who I am, and all that’s been taken away from me right now. It’s all different.”
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA placed a ban on in-person recruiting until at least April 15 and canceled all campus visits during that time frame. For the foreseeable future, coaches and high schoolers are left to court each other’s services from afar.
Last week, James Monroe junior standout Aidan Ryan “met” with University of Pennsylvania head football coach Ray Priore over FaceTime. In the past month alone, Ryan said he’s missed out on scheduled visits to Duke, Rutgers, Virginia and Monmouth.
“It’s definitely been wild, because with these offers coming in, I do want to visit schools and see what they have to offer individually,” said Ryan, who holds offers from U.Va., Wake Forest, Duke and Boston College among others.
“It’s hard to explain, but there really is an atmosphere. You can’t get that true interpersonal connection with the coach if you can’t meet them face to face. Being able to meet a coach and be able to shake their hand.”
Beyond the medium on which they’re conducted, the substance of recruiting conversations has shifted as well.
“Two months ago you were talking about academics and what Emory and Henry could do for future athletes, football facilities,” Buzzo said. “All of that is taking a backseat with: are you doing things you need to keep yourself and family safe? At some point you have to address the elephant in the room.”
Buzzo said Emory & Henry has adapted its upcoming junior days with virtual campus tours. Without the demands of spring football, Ryan noted, coaches seem to be spending more time getting to know recruits on an individual level.
In some aspects, however, virtual correspondence just doesn’t cut it.
North Stafford junior Shawn Asbury observed that top programs are sometimes reluctant to commit to athletes based on game film alone. For that reason, Asbury, who recently picked up an offer from Pittsburgh, had planned to attend four to five camps this spring.
“Some coaches said they won’t offer me until they’ve seen me close up and watch me perform and run,” he said. “It’s hard for them to see what I can do.”
