For her eighth birthday, Kylie Thuot received a Yamaha acoustic guitar. Following exactly one week of lessons, its fretboard was left to collect dust.
Even when Thuot enrolled in a guitar class at Brooke Point High School last year, the two-sport athlete seldom found time to practice the instrument.
That, of course, changed last month as Thuot was gearing up for her junior season as a catcher on the Black–Hawks softball team. When the coronavirus pandemic upended sports across the world, it left a void in athletes’ typically saturated schedules.
Across the Fredericksburg area, Thuot and others have filled it by picking up new hobbies or resurrecting neglected ones.
“It was a big deal because I really focus on sports, it’s a big thing in my life,” she said. “I was bored so I found myself picking it up a lot more and I would learn songs on my own.”
A month into quarantine, Thuot is happy to report that she’s mastered Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water”—and not just the intro.
DeAnthony Pendleton has chosen to view the pandemic through the lens of his Nikon digital camera. The Spotsylvania junior running back started taking pictures a few months ago, shooting barber shop scenes and portraits of his classmates and family members. He’s used his extra time—usually taken up by 7-on-7s and speed training—to hone his editing skills.
“It’s cool how you see that smile on their face from just one picture,” Pendleton said.
Ironically, he’s currently unable to capture his favorite subjects: his fellow athletes through sports photography.
A.Z. Hernandez’s penchant for graphic design predates the current circumstances but has only recently monetized his creative outlet. For a small fee, Hernandez, a junior quarterback at Mountain View, will customize your sneakers or PS4 controller.
Hernandez starts with tracing paper, presses the design (usually a pattern or television character) onto the surface, then paints over to finish. For logos and more advanced work, he utilizes a stencil machine. Customizing a pair of shoes can take up to eight hours of work, he said.
“During this pandemic, I really needed something else to do other than work out and play [Call of Duty],” he said. “So far, business has been pretty good.”
In fact, in response to a tweet soliciting responses for this story, one of Hernandez’s former teachers commissioned a custom pedagogical stool.
When in-person classes were cancelled last month, Stafford field hockey standout Lexi Bove started painting rocks with her sister. That turned into interior projects like painting cabinets and closets. Bove also designed customized greeting cards for all 17 of her Indian teammates.
“I’ve just been trying to fill my days with art and joy,” she said.
