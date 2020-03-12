It had been building for three months, yet it still hit many of us like a ton of bricks on Wednesday.
Ever since COVID-19 first reared its ugly head in Wuhan, China late last year, its path of destruction has gradually become a staple of our daily news here in the United States. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past three months, then you’ve heard about the effects the disease—the newest strain in the coronavirus family—has had overseas. As of Thursday evening, China had 80,796 confirmed cases and 3,169 total deaths from the virus. Italy, with 15,113 cases and 1,016 deaths, has seen its hospitals and medical facilities overrun with the afflicted despite enacting travel bans and a countrywide quarantine. Iran, with 10,075 cases and 429 deaths, is reportedly digging trenches for mass graves in anticipation of the countless citizens it cannot care for.
Yet, even as COVID-19 spread across Asia and Europe, there seemed to be a general air of immunity by those of us here in the U.S.—the familiar hubris of “America’s the greatest country in the world and nothing and no one can beat us” that’s been ingrained in our society for longer than anyone can remember. Most of us, myself included, felt as though the impact the disease would have here on our soil would be minimal, and we were prepared to die on that sword as we carried on with our daily lives as if nothing in the world had changed.
Well, everything changed when the World Health Organization declared the virus a global pandemic Wednesday afternoon, setting off a domino effect that touched every corner of our nation, including the sports world.
Shortly after the WHO’s announcement, the NCAA announced that its upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be played without fans present in the arenas. Then, after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the disease Wednesday evening, the NBA wasted no time announcing it had suspended the remainder of its regular season until further notice.
The chips continued to fall on Thursday, as the NHL and MLB each followed the NBA’s lead by suspending their seasons indefinitely. The NCAA opted to modify its response to the virus by cancelling its basketball tournaments altogether, meaning there will be no men’s national champion for the first time since 1939 and no women’s champion for the first time since 1981.
Closer to home, the Virginia High School League made the decision to cancel this weekend’s boys and girls state basketball finals at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond. And, while Culpeper County hasn’t officially declared the suspension or cancellation of the upcoming spring sports season, it isn’t hard to envision that domino eventually falling either.
All of this upheaval has been a bitter pill to swallow for sports fans. For a sports editor, whose livelihood revolves around reporting on these games and players, it creates a huge void. However, no matter what effect these shutdowns may have on you, the inescapable truth must be faced.
Cancelling these games is absolutely the right call.
Yes, I know some of you will disagree with that statement. You’ll say that the risk of the athletes, fans, media and staff members who would’ve attended these events contracting the disease is slim. You might also resort to the overused trope that the flu has resulted in more deaths than COVID-19. But health officials say the coronavirus spreads much more easily and has a higher mortality rate than the flu does.
“I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told the House Oversight and Reform Committee at a hearing on Wednesday.
Fauci also said that COVID-19, of which there have been 1,672 confirmed cases and 40 deaths in the U.S. thus far, is at least 10 times more lethal than the flu, even if the coronavirus’ mortality rate eventually drops well below the WHO’s current estimate of 3.4%.
Now, with that in mind, think about upwards of 20,000 people in close quarters at a Washington Capitals playoff game inside Capital One Arena. How about twice that amount sitting elbow-to-elbow to celebrate the World Series Champion Washington Nationals on opening day at Nats Park on April 2? The odds of a multitude of people who believe they merely have a case of the seasonal sniffles sauntering into these gatherings and rubbing elbows with the rest of society in very close quarters seems astronomical. What about those in attendance who haven’t developed symptoms, but who’ve contracted the disease from being around someone at home or work in the last two weeks who thought all they had was the sniffles?
Of course, those are all merely examples of casual exposure. They don’t take into account the bevy of individuals who don’t practice simple, basic hygiene, such as washing their hands with soap and warm water after going to the bathroom or covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing.
Thought-provoking, isn’t it? Heck, I’d even go as far as to say the risks of attending these events are downright scary.
Listen, beyond being a sports editor, I’m also a season-ticket holder for the Nationals. I’m a baseball lover who believes that opening day should be a national holiday, and I’ve been anticipating the start of the season ever since the Nationals’ Daniel Hudson struck out the Houston Astros’ Michael Brantley to clinch Game 7 of the World Series last October. It’s terribly depressing that there is no timetable at all for opening day—where the Nats will unveil their World Series banner—or the start of the MLB season in general.
You know what’s more depressing though? The thought of my loved ones contracting this terrible virus and becoming one of its casualties is exponentially more depressing, especially if I’m the one who passes it to them because I refused to exercise caution and I put myself in the danger zone by covering or attending a sporting event. As someone who battles Type 2 diabetes and has a wife with Crohn’s disease, the fact that COVID-19 can have potentially deadly consequences for the immunocompromised hits very close to home in my household.
It’s time for all of us to take a step (or two) back and put everything into perspective. Sports are a huge part of American culture and we love them, sometimes beyond reason. But as long as we band together and exercise the utmost caution and sensibility in this difficult time, sports will be waiting for us on the other side. And they will be a reward for our perseverance.
