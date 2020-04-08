Nearly a full month has passed since the World Health Organization officially classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, and many of us are still getting used to being cooped up in our homes as a product of the resulting quarantine.
Something else many of us are still adjusting to is the lack of live sporting events. The NBA and NHL regular seasons were both in their homestretch when the coronavirus brought a screeching halt to things last month, while the start of the MLB campaign was also stonewalled.
Naturally, the leaders of those leagues, as well as other leagues across the world, have been exploring options on how to resume play – and when that might happen. Many of them participated in a well-publicized conference call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, where he said he’d like to see fans back in arenas and stadiums cheering on their teams by late summer or early fall.
“They want to get back,” Trump said of the sports leagues during his press briefing later that day. “They’ve got to get back. They can’t do this. Their sports weren’t designed for it. The whole concept of our nation wasn’t designed for it. We have to get back. We want to get back soon.”
The first domino to fall after Trump’s proclamation came on Monday, when it was reported that MLB and the MLB Players Association were focusing on a plan that would allow the baseball season to begin as early as May.
The idea, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, is that all 30 MLB clubs would play games at stadiums in the Phoenix area with no fans present. MLB officials believe the plan is a viable one, given that Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and 10 spring training facilities are all located in the greater Phoenix area.
Passan’s story also stated that federal officials at both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health were supportive of the plan because of its basis on strict isolation.
Upon reading this, I immediately gritted my teeth.
Okay, okay, anyone who knows me or has read any of my columns is aware of just how big of a baseball fanatic I am. In fact, my last column was virtually a love letter to how much I miss the game right now. And I do miss it, desperately. The images from documentaries and classic games on MLB Network these past few weeks have practically burned themselves onto my TV screen as a result.
However, even with most projections showing the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths peaking before April is over, playing baseball next month – in any capacity – seems like a rush job.
First, the problem at the center of this hastily-conceived nugget is that MLB would basically be asking its players, staffs and umpires to leave their families for up to four months. This is because if you pull the trigger on this thing as early as May, then you’d basically have everyone involved quarantined in Phoenix because of the fear of any lingering traces of the virus spreading otherwise.
Second, MLB would need access to many coronavirus testing kits that have a quick turnaround time, so as to quickly treat anyone infected and prevent it spreading like wildfire.
Several players, such as Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, have been vocal in their disdain for the plan.
“I don’t know if I could look at my kids through a screen for 4-5 months” Sale said via his Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Others, like Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, support the idea and want to get back on the diamond as quickly as possible.
“If it’s safe, I’m in,” Arenado told Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. “I believe these ideas wouldn’t be thrown around if it wasn’t approved or can be [approved]. I want to get back out there and play.”
And we all want to see you play, Nolan. I want to see you pick and grin at the hot corner after robbing someone of a hit and then launch one of your majestic longballs into the Rocky Mountain sky. But I don’t want to see it happen at the expense of your health, and that of others around you.
Instead of rushing a May start date, how about this: Let’s wait for this thing to hit its peak in the coming days and weeks and then make sure all of our communities, from Phoenix to Denver to Culpeper, have what they need to recover from it.
Instead of May, how about July? If all goes well, Opening Day could be held on 4{sup}th{/sup} of July weekend and maybe – just maybe – not in empty ballparks.
From there, you could play a regular season slate that consists of between 80-100 games, with the same postseason format we’ve had since 2012: three division winners and two wild cards in each league.
Trust me, MLB: Nobody is going to complain about cutting the regular season in half after what we’ve all faced as of late. And if they do, chances are their opinion shouldn’t matter anyway.
For its part, MLB released a statement that emphasized the health of its players, staff and umpires is its top priority. The statement also underscored that MLB has neither sought nor gained official approval from federal health officials for the May plan.
Nonetheless, the idea the powers-that-be could quick-pitch this into a reality is concerning.
We miss baseball, not to mention a larger sense of normalcy. But waiting a little while longer for it isn’t going to kill anyone.
Acting from a place of selfishness just might though.
