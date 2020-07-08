In a world where no major sporting events have taken place in the U.S. since March, the impending returns of Major League Baseball and the NBA later this month are both eagerly awaited by sports fans.
Unfortunately, the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic—and the way MLB has handled the testing process since summer camps opened last week—could jeopardize not only its season, but serve as a cautionary tale for the NBA and other sports.
MLB players and staff members began reporting to their respective camps during the final week of June, with each of them required to undergo a three-tiered intake screening for the coronavirus. That seemingly thorough process involved temperature checks, saliva or oral/nasal swabs, and the collection of blood samples for serology/antibody testing.
Last Friday, MLB and the MLB Players Association announced that 3,185 of these screenings were conducted between June 27 and July 3, with only 38 of them testing positive for the virus. The joint statement trumpeted the remarkably low infection rate of 1.2%, which is far below the national average of approximately 9%.
Then came the holiday weekend, and the cracks in the foundation of MLB’s testing system began to show.
What MLB and the MLBPA didn’t divulge in their statement was that at least 10 teams hadn’t completed their initial round of testing at that point. This disorganization is easy to explain when you consider that some clubs, like the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for example, were waiting for their second round of tests to be conducted over the weekend only for the people in charge of administering them to pull a no-show.
On top of the issue of tests not being administered in a timely fashion, there’s also the problem of results taking longer to arrive than the promised turnaround of 24-48 hours as well. A handful of teams, including the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals and AL champion Houston Astros, still hadn’t gotten their most recent test results from screenings taken late last week, forcing them to cancel Monday’s workouts.
In addition to all that, there’s apparently a shortage of personal protective equipment, such as gloves and N95 masks, that were promised to players and staff before the camps started.
MLB released a statement Monday that chalked the testing issues up to delays caused by the Fourth of July weekend, saying, “We have addressed the delays caused by the holiday weekend and do not expect a recurrence. We commend the affected Clubs that responded properly by cancelling workouts.”
MLB general managers haven’t exactly been forgiving of the blunders.
“Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab,” Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said Tuesday. “Otherwise, Summer Camp and the 2020 Season are at risk.”
“Despite having our schedule a week ahead of time, they didn’t alert us to the possibility of any complications around July 4th, and once there were issues, they did nothing to communicate that to us or remedy the situation,” said Oakland Athletics GM David Forst, who had to follow the Nats’ and Astros’ lead and cancel workouts on Monday due to delayed results.
Clearly MLB and the MLBPA aren’t the ones administering the tests or facilitating the shipping of the PPE. They’ve entrusted medical labs and manufacturers/distributors to handle those respective tasks. But the players and staff members put their trust in those in charge, beginning with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, to keep them as safe as possible if they were to return to work.
Right now, Manfred and Co. are betraying that trust. Multiple players, including the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ David Price, have already opted to sit-out the upcoming season due to health concerns and an overall desire to protect their families. Others, like Zimmerman’s Nats teammate Sean Doolittle and Angels superstar Mike Trout, are still on the fence about whether they’ll play or not.
Meanwhile, star players like the Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman and the New York Yankees’ D.J. LeMahieu have tested positive for the virus. And in the tests that actually happened over the weekend, projected Boston Red Sox Opening Day starter Eduardo Rodriguez and Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo also received positive results.
All of this could mean disaster not just for the MLB season—which is set to begin in just two weeks with a July 23 primetime matchup between the Nationals and Yankees in D.C.—but for the NBA and other sports as well.
The NBA is holding everything—from training camps to games to lodging for its players and staff—within a campus setup in Orlando. The idea behind this concept is that exposure to COVID-19 through teams traveling from one city to another as they normally would can be greatly limited if practices and games are all held within a “bubble.”
The problem for the NBA is that several teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings, have closed their practice facilities in the past week due to positive coronavirus cases among their respective travel groups. As teams arrive in Orlando this week in preparation for the season’s July 30 tip-off, what might on-campus test results look like? Furthermore, how effective and efficient will the NBA’s testing process be compared to MLB’s?
“We won’t be surprised when they first come down to Orlando if we have some additional players test positive,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Fortune Brainstorm Health. “What would be most concerning is once players enter this campus and then go through our quarantine period, then if they were to test positive or if we were to have any positive tests, we would know we would have an issue.”
That issue could be catastrophic, especially with the NFL and college football soon to follow.
Several college teams across the country have already been bombarded with positive test results since players started returning to campuses to work out in May. There have been 37 confirmed cases at Clemson alone, adding fuel to the fire of a months-long debate revolving around whether or not the idea of having a 2020 season is realistic.
The NFL hasn’t had as much to wade through as the aforementioned entities, although Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton have all tested positive for the virus in recent months. But with teams reporting to training camps later this month, it’s certainly realistic to think bad news will be soon to follow.
All of this begs a question that every sports league in this country must once again ask itself: Is it worth the potential risk to players and staff to move forward with games in 2020?
That’s a question many of us, as fans and sportswriters alike, have been asking for months. And I don’t believe there’s an easy answer to it. Furthermore, asking that question begs even more. Can COVID-19 really be contained, especially in sports like football and basketball where there is plenty of physical contact? Can testing protocols achieve a level of effectiveness and efficiency that will acceptably mitigate the spread of the virus, and is there truly an arrangement that would make all players and staff feel protected?
For better or worse, we’re about to get some answers to those questions.
