If you’ve wandered into this, my little corner of the sports world, then you’re probably with me in missing the rush of watching live games as opposed to the years-old reruns we’re all enduring while this COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
Don’t misconstrue what I’m saying—the direct toll the coronavirus has taken on many lives and the fact that we all need to do our part to mitigate its spread takes precedence over everything else. And it should, because the big picture is about the health of us and our loved ones.
Oddly enough though, while I’d do just about anything to end this crisis and regain normalcy—and sports—the stream of reruns has triggered some great memories for me.
As my wife and I wore out the remote trying to find something to watch on Sunday night, we stumbled across a replay of Game 4 of the 1997 American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles.
The channel surfing immediately ground to a halt.
In the spring of 1997, I was a 15-year-old sophomore at Caroline High School. My priorities at the time, from top to bottom, were baseball, baseball and more baseball. Schoolwork probably should’ve ranked higher on that list—or even made the list at all—but it just seemed so boring compared to batting averages, ERAs and home runs.
Back then, there were no Washington Nationals to root for. The franchise was still the Montreal Expos, and it was mired in the early years of a decade-long freefall that precipitated its move to our nation’s capital. That being the case, the Orioles were the local team.
I had attended my first game in person the September before—a 6-0 Orioles victory over the Detroit Tigers in which Hall-of-Famer Mike Mussina tossed a complete-game, six-hit shutout. After that, the 1996 O’s made a memorable run all the way to the American League Championship Series, knocking off the defending AL champion Cleveland Indians along the way.
Needless to say, going into ‘97, I was all in.
That spring and summer were magical. The Orioles led the AL East from start to finish, and they were as many as 39 games over .500 (85-46) entering Labor Day weekend. I was either in front of my TV or at Camden Yards practically every day, soaking it all in.
The particular game MASN was replaying saw the O’s clinch the ALDS with a 3-1 win over the Mariners. As I dropped the remote on the floor, I witnessed Jeff Reboulet, utility-player extraordinaire, tag Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson for a first-inning solo homer. Three batters later, Cal Ripken Jr. took “The Big Unit” the opposite way for an RBI single that gave Baltimore an early 2-0 edge.
Geronimo Berroa, a key acquisition from the Oakland Athletics earlier in the season, added a solo homer in the fifth to give the Orioles some insurance, but they hardly needed it. Mussina threw seven innings of two-hit ball, allowing only a solo homer to Edgar Martinez in the second. He handcuffed a Seattle lineup that featured Martinez, Ken Griffey Jr., Jay Buhner and some guy nicknamed “A-Rod.”
While the O’s went on to falter against the Indians in the ALCS, that year’s ballclub has always held a special place in my heart. There’s the ALDS clincher, as well as the night they wrapped up the division in September. There was being there in person to watch them rally from a 7-1 deficit during an August game against Rickey Henderson and the Anaheim Angels, eventually winning 10-9 thanks to a six-RBI night by B.J. Surhoff. About a week after that one, I watched Rafael Palmeiro slug a pair of homers and collect five RBIs in a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
The ALDS telecast even called back a not-so-fun memory. As Orioles closer Randy Myers finished off the Mariners, legendary commentators Jon Miller and Joe Morgan relayed that he’d blown just one save opportunity all year: a 4-3 setback to the A’s on May 3 where he surrendered a two-run homer to Jason Giambi in the ninth.
If you guessed that I was there to witness it, you just won the grand prize.
Still, even the bad memories have a rosy sheen to them these days. Watching that game Sunday night provided, if only for a brief time, a surge of adrenaline and a big smile.
In times like these, we could all use a little bit of those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.