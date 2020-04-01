My plans for the last week of March through the spring and summer seemed simple not so long ago.
As a baseball fan … wait, that doesn’t do it justice … a baseball FANATIC, the start of the season is a holiday that’s celebrated as fervently as Thanksgiving or Christmas in my household. For years, I’d take the day off from work for Opening Day, making the trek north to either Camden Yards or Nationals Park with my wife to rejoice with thousands of others not unlike us. Many times – and this year was supposed to be one of them – the Orioles and Nationals wouldn’t play their home openers on the same day. In those cases, I’d take two days off so we could attend both of them. On the rare occasion that neither club was at home on Opening Day, I’d still abstain from working so that I could watch their games – and so many others – from the couch.
After Opening Day, it was always about finding the time to attend more games. Some seasons we’d been to more than you could count on both hands by the time Memorial Day had arrived. Others, such as the ones that came during my years wasted as a retail manager, we’d schedule summer vacations around O’s and Nats homestands.
Last season, we only attended three games – two in Washington and one in Baltimore – and they were all in March and April. A large part of that was due to this new gig I’d landed as the sports editor of a local newspaper, which required my utmost attention nearly every day of the week. I was – and still am – ecstatic and eternally grateful to have a career that revolves completely and totally around the world of sports. I never fail to remember that I get to report on and talk about sports for a living, which is something that a lot of people only wish they could do.
Still, like so many other things we all took for granted on a daily basis before the COVID-19 pandemic, I wish I’d appreciated baseball more.
It’s not even that I didn’t make more time to go witness a Nationals team that brought the first World Series championship to this region since a baby-faced Cal Ripken and the Orioles conquered the Philadelphia Phillies in five games back in 1983. No, I realized even before this virus turned all of our lives upside down that I should’ve appreciated them more, even purchasing a season ticket plan for this year as a result.
Furthermore, it isn’t simply about the inescapable truth that, despite the often-pathetic returns the O’s have produced over the last 30 years, we’re still very lucky to have two Major League Baseball clubs in the area.
Sure, those two things have crossed my mind quite a bit while being locked down at home like the rest of you during what would’ve been MLB’s opening week. But mostly, I’ve just been left with a sense of longing for the game I love so much.
I miss everything about baseball that you could possibly imagine. All of the requisite stuff – the crack of the bat, the pop of the glove and the smell of the freshly-cut grass – reverberates in my mind over and over again. But I also miss every little nuance of being at the ballpark. I miss sitting in the stands at Camden Yards on a beautiful afternoon or evening and inhaling the mouth-watering scents from Boog’s Barbeque as they waft in from Eutaw Street beyond the right field fence. I miss devouring more hot dogs than any human should be allowed to on $1 hot dog nights at Nats Park. I miss looking down and seeing my feet covered in peanut shells from myself and those around me. I miss ballpark organ music and the sound effects that play when a member of the home team does something big. I miss the excitement of a big hit or strikeout and the absolute jubilation from a walk-off win.
I even miss the wave. And let me tell you, I used to hate the wave. I thought it took away from people focusing on what was happening on the diamond. Now, I’d be perfectly happy to rise to my feet in unison with countless others every few seconds.
And heck, what I wouldn’t give to watch one of those much-derided marathons between the Red Sox and the Yankees right about now. They could step out of the box or off the rubber as many times as they’d like, as long as there was the promise of the next pitch.
Washington and Baltimore could both finish last in their respective divisions the next time they take the field, and it would hardly matter to me at this point. The value of going to the ballpark frequently and experiencing all the aforementioned delights and so many more with loved ones and folks I share a common thread with has no longer been lost on me.
With stay-at-home orders in place nearly everywhere and President Trump extending social distancing guidelines until the end of April, it’s going to be at least a couple months until baseball – and normalcy in general – returns. With much of the roadmap for how far the coronavirus’ effect on our country will be still unclear, there’s no guarantee we’ll have baseball at all this year, or how soon anything close to normalcy will be restored.
Until that time, I’ll continue to keep my family and friends in my thoughts and pray for everyone’s safe passage through these difficult times. When this all passes – and it will – baseball will be waiting for me on the other side of it.
And I’ll never take a second of it for granted again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.