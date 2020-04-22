As a sportswriter, I’ll readily admit that sometimes those in my line of work—myself included—have the tendency to sensationalize things.
It isn’t a stretch to say that we’re often in search of ways to immortalize major events and milestones, so much so that the line between spewing hyperbole and putting things into an accurate historical context gets blurred.
However, when it comes to the matter of Thursday’s NFL draft, trust me when I tell you how important it is to the Washington Redskins.
Scratch that. Important would be a gross understatement. It’s far more than important—it’s huge.
Yes, every draft is important. Drafting the wrong guy (or guys, as the Redskins have done on multiple occasions over the last few decades) can set a franchise back years. Success in any sport, at any level, always involves at least some degree of accurate evaluation of the talent at hand.
But for the Redskins, this year’s draft provides the opportunity for a fresh start. Parting ways with team president Bruce Allen and head coach Jay Gruden late last year has once again provided their fans with some hope that the organization can eventually regain its glory years of the 1980s and early ‘90s. For many, that hope was further amplified when owner Dan Snyder hired Ron Rivera as the team’s new head coach on January 1.
Almost four months later, this draft provides Rivera, who doesn’t currently have a president or general manager to answer to, with the opportunity to build the team the way he likes. And if he wants to succeed where Gruden, Mike Shanahan and so many others before him have not, then he’d better hope the choices he makes don’t draw the ire of Snyder or the ‘Skins fanbase.
The obvious first matter at hand is what Rivera will do with the No. 2 overall pick. For months, draft analysts from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. to the guy in the next cubicle over from you at work (before social distancing of course) have been predicting that Washington will select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.
If you’re a college football fan, or if you’ve just watched his highlights in the lead-up to the draft, then you’re probably as impressed with the 6-foot-5, 264-pound Maryland native as everyone else. His ability to rush the quarterback off the edge has been compared to former Buckeyes Joey and Nick Bosa, both of which were first-round draft picks within the last four years. ESPN’s Todd McShay even went as far as to say that Young could turn out to be better than both Bosa brothers due to perceived superior speed and quickness.
Young’s explosiveness produced 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles during his final season at Ohio State. Then he went to the NFL combine in February and earned a 7.37 prospect grade from NFL.com, which translates to a “Perennial All-Pro.” The only classification higher than that is “The perfect prospect,” which requires a score of 8.0.
So adding Young to a potentially-fearsome front seven that already features Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat is a no-brainer for Rivera, right?
Not quite.
As with every draft, rumors of potential trades and surprise picks have been abundant. There was speculation in January that the Redskins could trade the pick to the Miami Dolphins, who would in turn give up their three first-round selections. There’s been talk that, if for some reason the Cincinnati Bengals don’t take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 as expected, he could end up in a Redskins jersey instead.
The Burrow rumors are just that—unverified—and probably nothing more than vapor from water-cooler talk. But the idea that Washington is unsettled at the quarterback position and willing to bypass Young for, say, Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa still hasn’t been put to bed at this point.
Why would the ‘Skins draft a quarterback at No. 2? Well, because the hesitancy they exercised before playing last year’s first-round pick, Dwayne Haskins, as well as comments Rivera made soon after his hiring about how Haskins would have to win the starting job this summer.
Rumors of Washington’s lack of confidence in Haskins only heated up when the franchise traded for Kyle Allen last month. Allen played for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers the past two seasons.
In regards to trading the No. 2 pick, Rivera said on April 7 that {span}”If you’re going to make a trade and you’re going to go back [in the draft order], that guy you take at that spot has to be able to make the kind of impact you need to validate missing an opportunity to take a player that’s a high-impact guy.”
With that said, it seems unlikely that the Redskins will trade the pick away, but what Rivera does with his first major decision at the helm could haunt him—or cement his legacy as a D.C. sports hero—for years to come.
That’s not the only newsworthy item the ‘Skins are involved in right now, either. The ongoing, increasingly-contentious relationship between the organization and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams continues to drag on. Williams and his agent, Vince Taylor, were given permission to seek potential trade partners last month, but nothing has materialized so far. This is due in large part to the fact that Williams, who still has one year and $14.5 million left on his existing contract, is reportedly seeking an extension in the range of $19 million per year from the team that trades for him. Of course, not only would said franchise have to agree to that, but it would also have to offer compensation that Washington deems sufficient.
The going rumor is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who acquired newly-unretired tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots on Tuesday, would consider parting ways with another tight end, O.J. Howard, in exchange for Williams. Several news sources, including NBC Sports and USA Today, reported early Wednesday that this deal was almost made in February, but it “fell through.”
Adding Howard would improve a tight end corps that is thin, to say the very least. After the retirement of Vernon Davis and the release of Jordan Reed, both in February, the Redskins top two players at the position are the returning Jeremy Sprinkle and free-agent signee Logan Thomas. Those two have a combined 68 receptions for 612 yards and five touchdowns in their careers.
By comparison, Howard had five scores last season alone, and he’s caught 94 balls for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns since Tampa took him in the first round of the 2017 draft.
It’s not crazy to think that the ‘Skins would want more than just a Williams-for-Howard pact though, or that the Bucs wouldn’t want to acquiesce to the salary demands of Williams and Taylor.
So again, it comes back to compensation. Would Washington settle for anything less than a second- or third-round pick for a player who’s anchored its offensive line for nearly a decade and arguably still has tread on his tires? There are sure to be inquiries from other teams who are looking for offensive line help, especially those who don’t land it in the draft. Should Rivera take what he can get for Williams in the immediate future, or run the extremely high risk of him sitting out for a second straight year and the organization being left high and dry once his existing contract expires?
These are all difficult questions, and they don’t even encompass Rivera having to address other needs from the third round on.
Like I said, this is HUGE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.