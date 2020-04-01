I wish I could write at the end of this column, “Ha-ha, big joke. April Fool!” Like everyone, I wish all of these COVID-19 restrictions and drastic lifestyle alterations that friends, family and the broader American community are enduring would just go away. It appears, though, we’re stuck with them until early summer—at least.
If we want to see this situation in the rearview mirror, we all must take it seriously. So, if restricting my movements and limiting contact to infrequent trips to the store or post office helps “flatten the curve” by slowing the rate of infections, then I support it.
I admit I broke protocol slightly about 10 days ago, going fishing with a neighbor on the Rappahannock. We both had been practicing various forms of physical distancing and except for the ride to and from the boat landing were usually 6 feet or more apart in my 17-foot boat. The trip yielded a dozen large crappie, the biggest netting me a trophy citation for a 15-inch-plus fish. Frankly, though, riding in the truck together to the boat landing isn’t advisable.
The good news in Virginia, unlike some other states, is that public boat landings remain open.
I asked Ryan Brown, director of the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, on Tuesday if any other restrictions would be placed on hunters and anglers given Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 55 on Monday that extended COVID-19 safeguards until June 10.
Brown said the executive order continues to permit outdoor activities. Key, though, is following the guidance to maintain adequate social distancing of at least six feet from individuals who are not family, household members, or caretakers at all times, and follow the prohibition against gatherings of 10 or more individuals,
“This time of year, when many folks are taking to the water, we would especially emphasize the importance of following this guidance when constituents are at access points—whether launching their boats or fishing—and would also remind folks to be cognizant to be safe while on the water in all ways. With respect to COVID-19, this also includes not having 10 or more individuals on a boat, refraining from ‘rafting’ vessels together, and not congregating on islands or sandbars out in the water,” Brown added.
The DGIF Conservation Police Officers remain on duty. Despite some online and social media hoaxes, there is no relaxing of any fish and game laws.
“Our Conservation Police Officers have been given guidance as to safety measures to take to protect themselves during this time, but otherwise continue to work and be in the field,” Brown said. “They are also assisting us by monitoring our highest-use sites to encourage social distancing by folks using them and alerting us to any areas that need particular attention.”
Brown said Virginia wants to keep access areas open, noting, “We certainly want to avoid that here by dealing with overly-crowded areas in a proactive fashion. Key to all of this is understanding and responsible practices by our constituents.”
You can track all of DGIF’s closures and other COVID-19 actions at dgif.virginia.gov/covid-19.
Charters Suffering
The lengthened restrictions are certain to make an already difficult situation even more severe for charter fishing operators. For example, the spring trophy season for rockfish was already shortened by two weeks, with opening delayed until May 1 in the Potomac River. Most boats take out 6 anglers, often groups of friends.
Capt. Ryan Rogers, a popular charter operator based in Reedville (fishmidnightsun.com), said Tuesday he has already had three spring cancellations and expects many more.
“It’s going to hurt,” Rogers said, “but to be honest with you, as crazy as this nonsense is and with 75 percent of my clientele being from one city or another, I’m not sure how comfortable I would be spending 6 or 8 hours on the boat with 6 to 10 folks I don’t know. My boat is pretty good size, but in the grand scheme of things it’s pretty close quarters.”
Rogers said he hopes the situation improves by May, but added, “It’s so hard to tell at this point and with the Governor’s new restrictions being applied up until June 10, I’m very concerned about my Virginia Beach season, which has become my main source of income for the year. I shouldn’t complain too much as my family is healthy and happy and I know there’s a ton of folks in worse shape than I am right now; the uncertainty of the future is the toughest part.”
While larger, mixed groups of anglers might pose issues, one thing the current guidelines have done is free up time for parents to take their kids fishing. With school out and many parents either teleworking, laid-off, or on leaves of absence, there probably hasn’t been a more opportune time to spend family time together outdoors.
Turkey Time
Beyond fishing, spring gobbler season begins this coming weekend with the special youth and novice hunter weekend. A week later, it opens for all licensed big game hunters.
“If your area is like mine,” Brown said, “there’s plenty of bird activity already underway. We will see whether folks being at home contributes to greater participation, but we certainly have good weather and lots of opportunity out there—I hope that folks take advantage of it, while staying safe.”
Two places where there won’t be a spring gobbler season are Fort A.P. Hill, which closed to hunting even prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and Fort Belvoir, which announced Tuesday that it was cancelling its season.
Captain Allison Burgos, Marine Corps Base Quantico’s communication strategy and operations officer, said the base is monitoring the situation but, as of now, won’t be canceling any hunting season and that dispersed outdoor recreation can continue there in accordance with current federal and state guidance.
“We want to continue to offer outdoor recreation as a means to relax, stay healthy and maintain appropriate social distancing while doing so,” Burgos said, adding operations would adapt accordingly if the situation changes. People using Quantico for hunting and outdoor recreation can check the base’s website and the quantico.isportsman.net for updates.
Get Cooking
Another benefit to getting more time at home is the opportunity to dig into your freezer. Most hunters and anglers have an ample supply of fish and game stored away. Many of us are lazy in our freezer management skills. Inventory the goods and start using up the older stuff. Take the opportunity presented by this situation to expand your culinary horizons by preparing new wild game recipes. One pack of walleye cheeks and filet scraps from last summer’s excursion to Lake Erie went into a very tasty fish and clam chowder this week.
So, hang in there. Stay positive and do your part to move Virginia and America past this moment.
For more outdoors adventures, wild game recipes, videos and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog at outdoorsrambler.com.
