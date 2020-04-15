The Trump Administration pledged early on to look for ways to increase recreational access on public lands. Last week, the Secretary of the Interior announced plans for new and expanded hunting and fishing access on an additional 2.3 million acres at 97 national wildlife refuges and nine national fish hatcheries. This is on top of the 1.4 million acres opened last year for enhanced opportunities.
David L. Bernhardt’s announcement was quickly praised by a host of conservation-affiliated nongovernmental agencies interested in reducing barriers to hunting. Executives at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Safari Club International, National Wild Turkey Federation and more heralded the news, noting that increased access and opportunities will bolster broader conservation efforts.
The proposed changes vary widely depending on the location. In some areas, hunting would be allowed where it was previously prohibited; in other areas, the amount of land open for hunting would increase. At some locations, the expanded opportunity might be a new species of bird or big game that can be hunted. Eight National Wildlife Refuges would be opened for hunting and sport fishing for the first time.
None of the proposed changes occur in Virginia, but five modifications would occur in the neighboring states of Maryland, North Carolina, West Virginia and Tennessee.
Among the cited significant changes are the opening of migratory bird hunting, upland game hunting, big game hunting and sport fishing at Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge in Florida for the first time; the opening of Bamforth National Wildlife Refuge in Wyoming to upland game and big game hunting for the first time; and opening sport fishing for the first time and expanding existing migratory bird, upland game and big game hunting to new acres at Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge in West Virginia.
Other significant proposed expansions on refuges include expanding existing big game hunting to new acres at Willapa National Wildlife Refuge in Washington state and Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.
The Fish and Wildlife Service hopes to finalize changes in time for the 2020-21 fall hunting seasons. The public is invited to comment until June 8 on the proposed changes, which are now posted on the Federal Register. The Docket Number is FWS-HQ-NWRS-2020-0013. View the proposal at www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/04/09/ 2020-06258/2020-2021-station-specific-hunting-and-sport-fishing-regulations.
Draft Migratory Bird Plan
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries recently released for public comment a discussion draft of a potential regulation to provide protection for migratory bird species in the Commonwealth. According to the release, the “proposal is designed to backstop the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act following the Trump Administration’s rollback of historic incidental take protections.”
A DGIF web page has the full background as to why these proposed regulations are being developed. This issue has already been a bit of a lightning rod, with some concerned the new federal guidelines could allow serious danger to populations of migratory birds, including songbirds, shorebirds and seabirds.
In addition to posting the potential regulation, DGIF also posted a web page to detail progress on the habitat creation efforts for seabirds in the Hampton Roads area.
The discussion draft is intended to solicit public feedback that will be useful to DGIF in further development of a formal regulation to be considered by the Board of Game and Inland Fisheries. Comments will be accepted on the discussion draft through DGIF’s website for the next 45 days, after which the agency will use feedback received to further refine a draft regulation for consideration by the Board. According to DGIF, the Board will then follow its normal regulatory process, including an additional public comment period following proposal of any regulation and opportunities for public comment at meetings where regulatory action is contemplated.
Outdoors Restrictions
So far, Virginians have enjoyed fairly open access to the woods and waters of the commonwealth as the COVID-19 pandemic surges. The main edict is to use common sense and follow the “social distancing” guidelines.
Governors in other states don’t see it that way. For example, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has banned the use of motor boats. Walleye anglers are furious. Texas recently closed its public boat ramps. South Carolina made that move early.
Outdoor enthusiasts and anglers don’t get it. They can still go to stores and other places that put them in much closer proximity to other people but they can’t fish?
Conservation organizations are taking note and expressing concern. Last week, 50 members of the American Wildlife Conservation Partners signed a letter urging governors, state legislators and state agency fish and wildlife leaders to keep outdoor opportunities available.
According to an announcement by the Congressional Sportsman’s Foundation, the letter underscored the point that it is possible to let people enjoy the outdoors while adhering to the recommendations advocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials.
Actually, being respectful and courteous shouldn’t be limited to times of COVID-19. Let’s practice that always, shall we?
