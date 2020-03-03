Culpeper’s Justin Aggrey finished the indoor track season on a high note Tuesday, placing eighth in the boys 55-meter dash (6.81) on the final day of the Class 4 state meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Aggrey was also a member of the Blue Devils’ 800 relay team along with {span}Alex Delettre, Ozzy Reindorf-Malm and Dominic Pancione{/span}which, which came in seventh (1:34.38).
Courtland’s Matthew Spicer and Sean Wray, James Monroe’s Ginny Beringer and Louisa’s Isaac Haywood all won individual state titles on Tuesday as well.
Spicer won the Class 4 boys 300 (34.10), edging Powhatan’s Anthony Greenhow by 0.10 seconds. Spicer was state outdoor champion in the 200 last spring.
Wray triple-jumped 44 feet, 10.25 inches to claim his first individual state title. He was also eighth in the long jump (19–11). JM’s Aidan Ryan was runner-up in the Class 3 boys long jump (22–5.75).
Beringer outpaced the field in the Class 3 girls 500 (1:18.79). She is a two-time state outdoor champion at 800. Teammate Sydney Wynn (1:20.37) was third in Monday’s 500 race.
Haywood claimed the Class 4 boys long jump (22–6.5) for his fifth career state title and also placed third in the triple jump (44–6.5) and fifth in the high jump (6–0). Teammate Dahja Price was second in the girls 55 hurdles (8.61) and third in the 55 dash (7.26).
Following are other local athletes who placed in the top eight in their respective events on Tuesday:
CLASS 4
Boys 1,000: 5. Bowen Varney (Louisa) 2:31.84
Boys 500: 6. Isaiah Blount (Caroline) 1:08.68
Boys 800 relay: 5. Courtland 1:32.13; 7. Culpeper 1:34.38.
Boys 1,600 relay: 8. Louisa 3:31.69.
Boys high jump: 7. Jon Collins (Spotsylvania) 6-0.
Girls 55 hurdles: 8. Brianna London (Courtland) 8.91.
Girls 300: 4. Makaila Keyes (Courtland) 41.09.
Girls 3,200: 5. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa) 11:22.41.
Girls 800 relay: 5. Courtland 1:48.42; 7. Louisa 1:49.01.
CLASS 3
Girls 55: 4. Brianna Denson (JM) 7.49; 8. Addison Allen (JM) 7.65.
Girls 800 relay: 3. James Monroe 1:49.81.
Girls 1,600 relay: 3. James Monroe 4:12.18.
