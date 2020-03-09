Goals from Ashtyn Pfieff, Joy Ramsey, Camryn Scott, Rylee Simpson and Rachel Dillon led the Culpeper girls lacrosse team to a 13-9 victory over host Stafford in scrimmage action on Monday night.
The Blue Devils will visit Monticello on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. in their final scrimmage, then open the regular season next Monday with a 7 p.m. tilt at Western Albemarle.
