The Eastern View girls basketball team had a season to remember, capturing a share of the Battlefield District regular season championship, winning the district tournament title and advancing all the way to the Region 4B semifinals.
The Cyclones’ magical run did not go unnoticed, as they were well-represented on the Free Lance-Star’s All-Area team when it was released on Friday.
Terese Greene earned first-team honors following a junior campaign where she averaged 17 points, five rebounds and four steals per game while surpassing the 1,000-point mark in her illustrious career..
The All-Area accolades only add to what’s already been a decorated awards season for Greene. Earlier in March, she garnered first-team all-region recognition for the third year in a row.
“[Greene] just understands how to play the game the right way,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said last month. “She’s always focused on getting her teammates involved in things first and foremost, so her points and accomplishments like 1,000 points come without a selfish bone in her body.”
Cyclones’ senior Sarah Hatfield, who averaged nine points and nine rebounds per contest, landed on the All-Area second team.
Among Hatfield’s memorable senior moments was a 12-point, 12-rebound, five-steal effort to help Eastern View overcome a 21-point second-half deficit and defeat King George 57-53 in the Battlefield District championship game.{div class=”subscriber-only”}“The thing that I like and respect the most about her is her will to win,” McCombs said of Hatfield, who was also a second-team all-region pick. “She would run headfirst through a brick wall to win a game, and the team sees that and follows her. She willed us to that win over King George.”
Hatfield also scored the game-winning basket in the Cyclones’ 53-52 victory over Patrick Henry-Ashland in the regional quarterfinals, stealing an inbounds pass and driving the length of the court for a layup in the final seconds.
Sophomore Trinity Washington, who steadied Eastern View’s offense from the point guard spot, garnered honorable mention All-Area honors.
For his efforts from the sideline, McCombs was named All-Area coach of the year.
Colonial Forge senior point guard Cameren Downs was selected as the All-Area player of the year after averaging 15.3 points per game and buoying the Eagles to the Commonwealth District regular season and tournament titles.
Downs and Greene were joined on the first-team by King George’s Oma Aguolu, Colonial Forge’s Brayla Bogier and Louisa’s Olivia McGhee.
The entire list of honorees follows.{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”} {/div} {h2 class=”subscriber-only”}PLAYER OF THE YEAR{/h2}
CAMEREN DOWNS
Colonial Forge
The Eagles’ senior point guard controlled the action and earned second-team Class 6 all-state honors, while averaging 15.3 ppg.
COACH OF THE YEAR
MIKE McCOMBS
Eastern View
McCombs led the scrappy Cyclones (20-5) to the Battlefield District tournament title and a spot in the regional semifinals.
FIRST TEAM
OMA AGUOLU
King George
The Battlefield District player of the year was one of the leading scorers in the area, averaging 17.1 ppg for the Foxes.
BRAYLA BOGIER
Colonial Forge
The first-team all-Commonwealth pick teamed with Downs for the area’s best inside-outside duo.
TERESE GREENE
Eastern View
The all-district junior averaged 17 points, five rebounds and four steals and topped 1,000 career points.
OLIVIA McGHEE
Louisa
The 6-foot-1 freshman was named Jefferson District player of the year after averaging a Fredericksburg-area-best 19.4 ppg and is already a hot college prospect.
SECOND TEAM
Jenna Grey, Colonial Forge: The senior was a first-team all-Commonwealth pick for the Eagles. Averaged a Fredericksburg-area-leading 2.9 3-pointers per game
Sarah Hatfield, Eastern View: The senior was the Cyclones’ heart and averaged nine points, nine rebounds.
A’Mira Roy, Massaponax: The first-team all-Commonwealth selection averaged 13.6 ppg as a junior.
Jaylin Pressley, Brooke Point: The all-Commonwealth sophomore averaged 15.3 ppg for the surprising Black-Hawks.
Jasmine Talley, Chancellor: Senior was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection for the Chargers after averaging 13.9 ppg and being one of the Fredericksburg area’s leaders in 3-pointer, averaging 1.9 per game.
THIRD TEAM
Aiyana Ellis, King George: All-Battlefield junior helped Foxes win the regular-season district title, averaging 12.0 ppg.
Laila Glymph, Culpeper: All-district senior averaged 12 points, eight rebounds for Blue Devils.
Briana Morton, Caroline: First-team all-Battlefield pick averaged 12.3 ppg and 1.3 3-pointers per game.
Taylor Thomas, FCS: All-DAC sophomore averaged 18.2 points, including a 45-point outburst.
Raine Tweedy, Massaponax: The Panthers’ junior earned first-team all-Commonwealth honors.
HONORABLE MENTION
M’laya Ainsworth, Chancellor
Hadasha Aquin, Orange
Letaysha Arrington, Colonial Forge
Eryka Avery, Brooke Point
Lailah Campbell, Courtland
Kyla Cole, Massaponax
Brianna Ellis, King George
Mariah Evans, Spotsylvania
Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper
Illianah Flood, Stafford
Aviannah Hopewell, Caroline
Genesis Houston, Stafford
Zamariah Hutchinson, Brooke Point
Daysia Hyslop, Brooke Point
Bella Izadi, Fredericksburg Christian
Deziree Johnson, Courtland
Gabby Mack, King George
Ayanna Parker, Brooke Point
Desiree Roy, North Stafford
Akilah Smith, Chancellor
Tianna Smith, Riverbend
Emma Stalteri, Mountain View
Harmoni Swain, James Monroe
Maya Taylor, North Stafford
Trinity Washington, Eastern View
