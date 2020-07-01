When football players arrived at Fredericksburg Christian School on Tuesday and Wednesday, they had their body temperature checked.
The Eagles don’t have a full-time athletic trainer. So the school nurse has taught the coaching staff how to conduct temperature screenings.
The coaches also hand players a form asking if they’ve had a temperature of 100.4 or higher, a cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle aches or a sore throat in recent days that cannot be attributed to another health condition.
If the answer is yes, they’re instructed to take a COVID-19 test and to only return if the result is negative.
The scene before workouts at FCS is expected to be a familiar one throughout the Fredericksburg area as athletic programs return to conditioning drills this month.
Culpeper County and Louisa, along with FCS, started earlier this week. St. Michael began last week.
The remaining school systems in the region have various timetables for their athletes to return to prepare for an uncertain season as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc throughout the nation.
“We take it very seriously, but at the same time getting kids outside training isn’t hurting anybody,” said St. Michael head coach Hugh Brown. “The main concern is getting kids moving. It can be fun to be home for a week, but by week 8 or week 9 kids can very easily fall into depression and anxiety. If kids don’t have a routine they’re in trouble.”
The Virginia High School League has allowed out-of-season conditioning since June 15. But first individual school divisions must submit a plan for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 to the Virginia Department of Education.
Stafford County’s five athletic directors participated in drafting a plan for Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Mountain View, North Stafford and Stafford. The plan is in the process of being reviewed by central office and will then be sent to the VDOE.
Spotsylvania County is anticipating a July 15 start date, Chancellor athletic director Len Carlson said. The School Board will review the plan, which had input from all five ADs and medical personnel, at its July 13 meeting.
“We’re going to let them work on conditioning for a couple of weeks before we get into using equipment and balls,” Carlson said. “Once we get back into the mix, we’ll add balls and equipment and keep progressing from there.”
James Monroe athletic director Kenton Griffin said the Yellow Jackets have completed their plan and is having it vetted by regional health organizations before submitting it to the VDOE.
Caroline and King George will return to the field on Monday. Orange athletic director Mike Neeley said the Hornets don’t have a definitive timetable.
Neeley noted that every school in Virginia is in Phase I until their plan is submitted to the VDOE. The Orange school division has yet to send in its plan.
St. Michael and FCS compete in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, which adopted return-to-play guidelines last month based on recommendations from the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Fredericksburg Christian head coach Billy Thomas said the Eagles are stretching, performing agility drills and conducting other workouts that can be done while social distancing. They haven’t used a football. Thomas said although they’re allowed to use the weight room it’s off limits because it would require players to be in close proximity. He said they’d spend as much time disinfecting as training.
“We had 19 varsity players [on Tuesday],” Thomas said. “If you put 19 in our weight room you can’t do it. You can’t spot someone [on weights] from five feet away.”
Brown said at St. Michael players are encouraged to remain six feet apart outdoors and 10 feet apart inside.
Players that touch the ball wear gloves. There is no shared equipment besides the ball. Wearing a mask is optional. Hand sanitizer and other disinfectants are used. Players are asked to bring their own lawn chairs rather than sit on a bench. They also have to provide their own hydration.
Brown said it’s challenging to conduct workouts under such guidelines. The Warriors have yet to line up in an offensive or defensive formation or stand in a close-knit huddle because of social distancing guidelines.
“We’re trying to follow every single rule and regulation and guideline that’s been given,” Brown said. “We want to get back to life and allow these kids to get back to what they do and who they are.”
