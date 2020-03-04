Culpeper’s Dejour McCray had a memorable 2019-20 season, eclipsing the 1,000-point plateau in his career and earning first-team all-Class 4 Northwestern District honors in the process.
Now the senior can add some more accolades to his recent haul.
It was announced on Wednesday that McCray was named to the all-Region 4C second team, as voted on by the region’s coaches from the Northwestern and Dulles districts.
McCray averaged 20 points per game for the Blue Devils, who finished 6-16 overall in their first year in Region 4C after moving up from the lower-enrollment Region 3B. He and junior JoJo Crenshaw were the only returning Culpeper players who saw meaningful minutes for the Blue Devils’ 2019 squad, which reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals.
Culpeper head coach James Thompson said McCray’s accomplishments this season are even more impressive considering he was on the radar of every opposing team the Blue Devils faced.
“It was a great accomplishment for him to reach [1,000 points],” Thompson said. “He was the point of focus for all the teams we played because he was the only player who averaged double figures for us. Basically every night our opponents focused on ways to stop him, so for him to still be able to reach that mark was impressive.”
On the night that McCray surpassed the 1,000-point mark, he also posted a career-high of 47 points to lead Culpeper to a 92-33 victory over visiting Wakefield Country Day.
“Once he got to 36 [points], the game just flowed his way,” Thompson said of the Feb. 6 matchup. “It wasn’t like he was out there just forcing baskets. He got them just through the flow of the game.”
McCray, a talented multi-sport athlete who also starred for the Blue Devils’ football team, is headed to Rama (S.C.) JUCO Academy in the fall. He hopes to eventually move on to a Division I football program after a year or two there.
Loudoun County senior Matt Anderson, who led the Raiders (20-5) to the region championship with a 56-43 win over Millbrook last Thursday, was named region player of the year. His coach, Mark Alexander, shared coach of the year honors with Millbrook’s Steve Grubbs.
Rounding out the first team alongside Anderson was Loudoun County teammate Mark Siegel, Loudoun Valley’s Trent Dawson, Handley’s Demetri Gardner, Kettle Run’s Drew Tapscott, Millbrook’s Julien Hagerman, Dominion’s Sam Shelton and Fauquier’s Devin Lewis.
McCray was joined on the second team by Heritage-Leesburg’s Max Jannes, Tuscarora’s Jadon White, Loudoun Valley’s Clyde Volker, Liberty-Bealeton’s Derrick Brooks, Millbrook’s Tyson Stewart, Dominion’s Max Mancuso and James Wood’s James Cornwell.
Aside from Gardner and Jannes, both juniors, all of the players on the list are seniors.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ALL-REGION 4C
Player of the year: Matt Anderson (Loudoun County)
Co-coaches of the year: Mark Alexander (Loudoun County) and Steve Grubbs (Millbrook)
FIRST TEAM
Matt Anderson (LC), Trent Dawson (LV), Demetri Gardner (Ha), Drew Tapscott (KR), Julien Hagerman (Mi), Sam Shelton (Do), Mark Siegel (LC), Devin Lewis (Fa).
SECOND TEAM
Max Jannes (He), Dejour McCray (Cu), Jadon White (Tu), Clyde Volker (LV), Derrick Brooks (Li), Tyson Stewart (Mi), Max Mancuso (Do), James Cornwell (JW).
