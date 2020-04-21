Every morning at 8 a.m., Tripp Keister’s phone buzzes with a text message consisting of the same seven questions.
The Fredericksburg Nationals’ manager is hardly alone.
A standard inquiry about coronavirus symptoms goes out to each player or coach in the Washington Nationals’ minor-league organization and requires a daily response.
Once the medical bases are covered, talk turns to baseball.
Randy Knorr, who manages the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies, poses a multiple-choice “problem of the day,” one for pitchers and one for position players. It’s as close to player development as you’re going to get in the context of a global pandemic.
With clubhouses vacant inside Fredericksburg’s new stadium and everywhere else, minor-league managers like Keister are doing their best to stay connected with their would-be wards. Keister said he’s made it a point to call someone in the organization every single day, be it a player or a coach.
“Our staff has been calling the players and making sure that they’re OK, that their families are all right,” he said Tuesday during a phone interview from his home in Newark, Del. “We’re trying to take care of each other, just like everyone else is in this thing.”
Keister described the current situation with minor-leaguers scattered across the country as a “hodgepodge.”
“It’s crazy, the way that everyone has gone their separate ways,” he said. “Some players are with their parents and not near any weights or batting cage. They have no chance to work out except body weight stuff.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Keister said one player he spoke to is hunkering down with his former college coach, and the two have unlimited access to the school’s baseball facilities.
In late February, Keister was just getting situated at Nationals’ early spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla. The full minor-league camp had convened for a grand total of one day when MLB decreed that everyone would be returning home indefinitely.
Even in that short span, though, Keister saw enough to get excited about the future. He was particularly enamored with a group of young pitchers including Jackson Rutledge, Seth Romero, and Matt Cronin, all of whom could take the mound in Fredericksburg when sports resume.
“That whole crew was really exciting,” he said.
Less thrilling is the prospect of a dramatically-shortened minor league season--or none at all.
“That’s obviously the worst-case scenario, that there’s no major leagues and no minor leagues,” Keister said. “I haven’t even gone to that place in my mind yet. It’s not even May 1 and we haven’t yet missed a month. We can still salvage something.”
Stadium construction continues
Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order exempted construction as an “essential business,” which means the coronavirus has done little to impede progress of the Fredericksburg Nationals’ new stadium.
“If anything, in the last few weeks, we’ve actually upped the number of workers out there to provide a few more jobs,” team general manager Nick Hall said. “They’ve been knocking stuff out like crazy.”
Installation of the field’s turf, a synthetic grass designed specifically for baseball, is complete. So too is the entire seating bowl.
“We would’ve had the ability to open April 23,” Hall said. “We would’ve been able to open and play baseball. What that means is we’ll be ready when we get the call to play.”
Remaining unfinished at this point are mostly finer amenities, like suites and club-level seating. Concession stands, as well as the team store and offices have yet to completed, Hall added.
Virtual home opener
Absent actual baseball, the FredNats have planned a series of online events for Thursday, April 23, a day that would’ve marked the game’s return to Fredericksburg. According to a news release from the team, festivities begin at 9 a.m. and include a virtual stadium tour with Hall and team treasurer/owner Seth Silber.
Fans will be introduced to Keister and other members of the inaugural coaching staff, including a new addition in pitching coach Justin Lord.
The team has also planned a salute to local healthcare workers currently battling COVID-19.
