D’Ago Hunter wasn’t used to watching football from the sidelines, but that’s exactly what the former Eastern View star was forced to do when he was redshirted during his first season at Towson (Md.) University two years ago.
To make matters worse, he’d already gotten a taste of Division I college football, playing in three games on special teams before the Tigers’ coaching staff opted to sit him.
“It was tough, because the NCAA had just implemented the rule where you could still redshirt as long as you didn’t play in more than four games,” Hunter said. “But instead of complaining about it, I sat back, took notes and learned a lot listening to my coaches and watching the guys who were in front of me.”
Since then, Hunter’s done everything in his power to make sure he’ll never be a bystander again.
As a redshirt freshman last fall, he took over duties as the team’s primary kick returner—something he specialized in while garnering all-state honors twice in high school. He wasted no time showing what he could do, returning a kick 92 yards for his first collegiate touchdown against Bucknell on October 19 and finishing the year fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association at 26.7 yards per return.
But Hunter wasn’t content to stop there. He also locked down the punt return slot and earned playing time at both wide receiver and running back, racking up 797 all-purpose yards.
Now he’s hungry for an even bigger role as his sophomore campaign approaches.
“A lot of people only need one opportunity [to prove themselves], and last season was mine,” Hunter said. “It was an amazing start to my college career, and I feel like I’ve put myself in a position where the coaches have no choice but to put me on the field.”
Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield said he isn’t the least bit surprised at Hunter’s emergence.
“He’s the most humble, hard-working athlete that I’ve ever worked with,” Hatfield said. “I always knew he was a D-I player, but there were a lot of schools that backed off him because they said he was too small. Many said if he were a few inches taller they would’ve offered him a scholarship in a heartbeat. My response was, ‘If he were a few inches taller you wouldn’t have a chance, because [Alabama head coach] Nick Saban would be sitting in D’Ago’s living room with an offer in hand.’”
Hunter’s size—he’s listed at a generous 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds on Towson’s website—didn’t scare the Tigers away, but they were still the only Division I school to offer him a scholarship. And even when he arrived on campus, there was some concern from their coaches about whether or not he could match up with the bigger players at that level.
“I was worried about his size initially,” said Towson wide receivers coach Justin Harper, whose athleticism and 6-foot-3 frame helped him star at Virginia Tech from 2004-07 before being drafted by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and playing there from ‘08-10. “The more I worked with him though, I realized I just needed to let him be himself. Regardless of what the tape measure and the scale says, he plays big.”
However, Hunter had to do more than just prove himself to Harper and the Tigers’ staff.
“Early on, some of his teammates picked on him and made jokes about his height,” Harper said. “That stopped real quick when he started breaking guys down in one-on-one drills and turning heads.”
While he’s listed as a receiver on Towson’s roster, Hunter knows that his primary strength is his versatility. The Tigers return seven of their top 10 pass-catchers from last year’s 7-5 squad—him included—and are also expecting the return of 2017 Courtland grad Jabari Allen, who missed much of 2019 after totaling 751 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns two seasons ago. With only so many reps to go around at the position, Hunter’s not going to pigeon-hole himself into one spot.
“Sure, my set position is receiver,” Hunter said, “but I had the chance to show off my skills as a running back last season too. I expect to play both this year, because I feel like my coaches trust me to help the team wherever I line up at on the field.”
Hunter’s former Eastern View teammate Matt Lowry, who was the Cyclones’ starting quarterback from 2017-18, believes any team would be handcuffing itself if it limited him to just one position.
“D’Ago’s a true home-run hitter,” Lowry said. “By that, I mean he’s always just one play away from putting six on the board. You want the ball in his hands as much as possible no matter where he is on the field.”
Despite his natural speed, shiftiness and field vision, Hunter said he’s still had to make some adjustments to his daily routine since transitioning to the college level. The COVID-19 pandemic has precipitated even more changes.
“Playing at the D-I level is very different than high school,” he said. “Everybody’s bigger and faster, and it’s a competition 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Because of that I’ve had to make some changes to my diet, as well as my training. Right now, during this [pandemic], I’m lifting weights by myself at home a minimum of four days per week and running the other three. It’s not always ideal, but I feel like it’s working for me.”
Harper said that, while coaches have to worry about some players’ commitment to their craft during a time where everyone is far apart from one another, he knows Hunter is getting his work in.
“I guarantee if there’s one person who’s working out and getting ready [for the season] right now, it’s D’Ago,” he said. “He’ll be ready to play football when we get back on the field, and I’m excited to see his growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.