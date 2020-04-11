Culpeper boys basketball coach James Thompson vividly remembers when Luther Gibbs first walked into the Blue Devils’ gym as a freshman late in 2012.
“You never want to guarantee that a player is going to be a star, because there are so many things that can happen over the course of a career,” Thompson said. “But you didn’t have to spend too much time watching how hard Luther worked and how dedicated he was to his craft to see that he had a real chance to be something special.”
Fast-forward eight years, and Gibbs has made the most of that chance.
While the NCAA was forced to cancel the remainder of the basketball season – and all other sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year – due to the COVID-19 pandemic last month, Gibbs finished up his collegiate career at Division III Christopher Newport University with a solid senior campaign. The 6-foot guard posted averages of 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting a blistering 58% from the field and 48% from 3-point range.
At the time the plug was pulled on the season, Gibbs and the Captains were playing some of their best basketball. He had scored in double figures in five of the last seven contests, and CNU (23-6) was preparing for an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 showdown with Hobart (N.Y.) College.
However, the abrupt end to the year – not to mention his college career – was a bitter pill for Gibbs to swallow, especially after missing the Captains’ run to the Final Four in 2019 due to a broken leg.
“It hurt a lot, especially from a team perspective,” Gibbs said of the cancelation. “I spent my rehab last year thinking solely about getting us back to the tournament and making a run at the [national championship]. We’d all worked so hard for so long, and we believed wholeheartedly that we were one of, if not the top team in the country. It was very difficult to have the opportunity to prove that taken from us the way it was.”
Gibbs isn’t spending any time dwelling on that disappointment though. Even before suffering the broken leg that limited him to just 19 games as a junior, he was already quite familiar with staring adversity in the face.
Despite earning all-state honors twice, leading Culpeper to three straight conference titles and pouring in over 1,000 points in his high school career, Gibbs was largely overlooked by colleges and universities at the Division I and II levels.
“The state of Virginia was absolutely loaded with talent when Luther came out in 2016,” Thompson said. “There was Maliek White at George Wythe, who ended up at Providence. There was also Spotswood’s Justin Kier, who wound up at George Mason. Those are just two examples of very talented players in Luther’s grade, and both of them were in the same class (3A) as we were to boot. I think he simply got lost in the shuffle behind those guys as far as the bigger schools were concerned.”
While Gibbs eventually attracted some attention from GMU and VMI, both Division I institutions, as well as Division II Lincoln (Pa.) University, he settled on CNU for a variety of reasons. Among those were the campus life and the opportunity to make an impact on the court immediately.
“What a lot of people don’t understand is that it’s all about the best fit for a player,” said Thompson, who graduated from Culpeper in 1989, attended Division II Chowan (N.C.) University for two years and then finished up his hoops career at GMU from 1991-93. “It isn’t simply about whether or not a school is D-I, D-II, D-III, NAIA or whatever it may be. As a matter of fact, many of the top small-school programs, like CNU for instance, have a handful of players on their rosters that could play at the Division I level. Luther is one of those.”
Sure enough, Gibbs cracked the Captains’ rotation as a freshman, occupying the sixth-man role and helping them to a 27-3 record and a Sweet 16 berth. He started 15 games as a sophomore in 2017-18, and had registered 11 starts as a junior before breaking his ankle and fibula and tearing ligaments in his foot during a game against St. Mary’s (Md.) College on Jan. 30, 2019.
“My college career was not what I was expecting,” Gibbs said. “As a player, my basketball IQ developed so much. The way that I view and play the game now can be attributed to better preparation and overall focus, which were areas I needed to improve upon when I arrived at [CNU]. I realized how much knowing your opponents’ tendencies and style of play can impact how I can help my team win, and I’d say I reached my goal of knowing those by my senior year.
“It’s time for a new challenge and a new set of opponents now though.”
Gibbs said he’s been contacted by several organizations that host camps for prospective pro basketball players, each of which would allow him the opportunity to attend and showcase his versatile skillset in front of pro scouts and agents. However, he isn’t sure how soon those opportunities will come due to the worldwide impact the coronavirus is having on sporting events and large gatherings.
“Going pro is a complicated process to begin with, but I have no idea what’s going on now due to the [pandemic],” he said. “I do know that when we achieve some kind’ve return to normalcy, attending these tryouts could provide me with an avenue to play professionally overseas, as well as find someone to represent me.”
In the meantime, Gibbs is staying ready for the day when he gets his chance.
“Obviously the gyms are closed right now, but I continue to work out hard and stay in the best physical shape possible,” he said. “You also have to take care of the mental aspect too, which I do by fishing. It isn’t shooting a basketball, but it keeps my mind at ease during this difficult time for everyone.”
