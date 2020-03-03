Local athletes came home with plenty of medals from last week’s conference track championships.
Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore
- (King George) was named most outstanding performer at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference meet in Youngstown, Ohio after winning the women’s mile (5:20.67) and 3,000 meters (10:37.98) and finishing second in the 5,000 (18:59.00).
- Jacksonville senior Shalah Smiling (Brooke Point) won the women’s 60-meter dash (7.48) and placed second in the 200 (23.94) at the Atlantic Sun championships in Lynchburg.
- Catholic University junior Ceeja Beckett (Fredericksburg Academy) was named Landmark Conference rookie of the year after placing second and setting school records in the 60 meters (7.22) and long jump (22–3.5) at Saturday’s championships in Selinsgrove. Pa.
- Bridgewater senior Calista Ariel (Chancellor) won the women’s 3,000 (10:17.95) at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference meet in Salem and was named scholar athlete of the meet. Freshman teammate
- (Mountain View) was second in the men’s long jump (22-9.25).
At the same meet, Lynchburg senior Sammi Woods (Courtland) won her second straight shot put title (41-7.5), and Shenandoah senior Elijah Morton (Culpeper) was second in the men’s 60 (a school-record 6.90). Morton’s teammate, John Kindig (Courtland) was third in the shot (46–2) and weight throw (49–7). Finishing third were Virginia Wesleyan sophomore Landry Moffo (North Stafford) in the men’s 60 hurdles (8.38) and Roanoke sophomore Hannah Koepfinger (King George) in the women’s 800 meters (2:39.70).
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
VMI senior Jahanzib Shahbaz (Mountain View) was runner-up in the men’s 800 (1:52.07) at the Southern Conference meet in Lexington.
Norfolk State junior
- (North Stafford) was second in the women’s 400 (54.16), fifth in the 200 (24.17) and ran on the Spartans’ winning distance medley team (11:53.32) at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference meet in Landover, Md. N.C. Central junior
- (Riverbend) was third in the men’s 400 (47.86), and Morgan State junior
- (Caroline) was third in the women’s triple jump (39–6.75) and sixth in the long jump (18–4.25). Teammate
- (Eastern View) was seventh in the men’s high jump (6–7).
- VCU sophomore Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) was second in the men’s shot (56–6) and sixth in the weight throw (58–8) at the Atlantic 10 meet in Kingston, R.I. George Mason freshman
- (Colonial Forge) was sixth in the men’s 800 (1:58.42).
- Yale senior Spencer O’Neill (Massaponax) placed third in the men’s high jump (6–8.5) at the Ivy League Indoor Heptagonal Championships.
- South Dakota freshman Genn Hirata (Stafford) was fourth in the women’s pole vault (13–2.5) at the Summit League meet in Fort Wayne, Ind.
WRESTLING
Four local wrestlers have qualified for the March 13-14 NCAA Division III championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Ithaca (N.Y.) sophomore Eze Chukwuezi (Colonial Forge) improved to 24–2 on the season by winning the 184-pound title at the Mideast Regional Championships in his home gym.
Apprentice junior
- (King George) won the Mid-Atlantic Conference Championships 133-pound title with two pins and a 15–4 major decision.
- And in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Ferrum sophomore Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) and Averett freshman
- George Moseley (Culpeper) each placed third at 133 and 184, respectively.
SWIMMING
Illinois Tech freshman Anna Slominski (James Monroe) set school records in winning the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.87), 100 breaststroke (1:04.04) and 200 breast (2:20.20) at the recent Liberal Arts Championships in Elsah, Ill. Her 100 breast time qualified her for the March 18–21 NCAA Division III championships in Greensboro, N.C.
Also swimming in the NCAA meet will be U.S. Merchant Marine Academy senior
- Colonial Forge), who will be seeded third the men’s 100 breast, fourth in the 200 breast and 11th in the 200 IM, and will swim on four relay teams.
- Sophomore Brandon Hamblin (North Stafford) helped host Indiana set a pool record (1:16.30) in winning the 200 free relay at last week’s Big Ten championships. The Hoosiers qualified for the NCAA Division I championships March 25–28 in Indianapolis.
- VMI freshman Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge) broke his own school record in the 200 IM with a 1:51.88 in placing 11th at Friday’s Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships in Annapolis, Md.
BASEBALL
Senior Marty Tolson (Stafford) pitched five shutout innings to earn the win in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 7–0 victory over Mount St. Mary’s Friday.
Senior
(Colonial Forge) struck out 10 and his brother
- went 3 for 5 with two doubles in Randolph-Macon’s 8–4 win over the College of New Jersey Saturday.
- After winning Atlantic East Conference player of the week honors, Marymount junior Bill Wojcik (Caroline) went 3 for 4 with an RBI in Saturday’s 11–7 win over Dickinson (Pa.).
- (North Stafford) earned his 200th win in eight seasons as George Washington’s coach with a 4–2 victory over UMBC Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
Former Colonial Forge standout Shakira Austin was named second-team all-Big Ten Monday after averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds, second-best in each category for Maryland’s regular-season champions. The Terps (25–4) open play in the Big Ten tournament Friday in Indianapolis
Senior
- (Culpeper) tied his career high with 18 points Saturday in Christopher Newport’s 79–77 loss to York in the Capital Athletic Conference title game. Despite the loss, CNU (21–6) earned an NCAA Division III tournament at-large bid and will face Colby (Maine) Friday in Hoboken, N.J.
- Sophomore guard Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) scored 18 points in Butler (Kan.)’s 88–53 win over Neosho County in Saturday’s National Junior College Athletic Association Region VI quarterfinals.
- Senior Percy Burt (James Monroe) had 13 points and 11 rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 71–62 win over Ferrum in Friday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals. The Marlins (23–5) lost Sunday’s final to Randolph-Macon, 72–57 to end their season.
SOFTBALL
Sophomore Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) had a combined four hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs as Shippensburg (Pa.) beat Glenville State and Alderson-Broaddus by identical 10-2 scores Saturday.
Junior
- (Louisa) delivered a pinch-hit, two-RBI seventh-inning double to lift Lynchburg over Piedmont 4–3 Sunday.
Sophomore Madison Morgan (King George) drove in five runs Wednesday as Mount Olive (N.C.) swept a doubleheader from Shaw, 11–0 and 6–1. Junior teammate
- (Riverbend) pitched a four-hit complete game in the nightcap.
- Senior
(Brooke Point) homered and drove in five runs as Randolph Macon went 1–0–1 in season-opening doubleheader against Mary Washington Thursday.
LACROSSE
Junior Anna Maupin (Colonial Forge) posted her second straight hat trick in Catholic’s 18–6 win over Rowan Saturday.
Shenandoah sophomore Chris Baker (Massaponax) had four goals in Saturday’s 20–4 victory over Chatham
Senior
(Colonial Forge) scored her first three goals of the season in Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.)’s 16–9 win over Montevallo (Ky.) Saturday.
