When Khai Seargeant poured in a combined 71 points to lead the Courtland boys basketball team to victories over Huguenot and Monacan for the Region 4B championship this past week, it served as somewhat of a coming-out party for those who were previously unfamiliar with the Fredericksburg-area star.
Indeed, Seargeant’s eyebrow-raising efforts against those Richmond-area powers made waves far beyond Fredericksburg—as far as Portsmouth’s Wilson High, to be exact.
However, the Presidents made the two-plus-hour trek northwest to face Seargeant and the Cougars in Friday night’s Class 4 state quarterfinal matchup armed with a much different strategy than Courtland’s previous opponents. Rather than focusing all of their efforts on stopping Seargeant entirely, they decided to concede his scoring prowess and challenge the rest of the Cougars to beat them instead.
It proved to be the rare challenge Courtland couldn’t conquer.
Nasir Cross and Khaliyl Davis tallied 15 points each to lead four players in double figures, and Wilson withstood a 30-point outing by Seargeant to earn a 67-61 win inside a packed Spotsylvania High gymnasium.
The victory advanced the Presidents (18-7) to Tuesday night’s state semifinals, where they’ll travel to Winchester to face Millbrook. The Pioneers (21-7) defeated Halifax County 61-58 in Lynchburg on Friday night.
“We watched film, so we knew he was a special-type talent,” Wilson head coach Gerald Andrews said of Seargeant. “I told my guys he was going to pretty much get his [points], so let’s just shut down everybody else.”
The Presidents’ strategy didn’t work to perfection early in the contest though. Led by six points each from Seargeant and Zane Fox and another four from Brandon Hilliard, the Cougars (25-3) built a 17-11 lead late in the opening quarter.
Fox, in particular, served as a spark for the hosts throughout the first half. Armed with an accurate mid-range jumper and a knack for getting to the free throw line (7-of-8), he had a game-high 13 points by intermission.
Unfortunately for Courtland, there were greatly diminished returns in the second period outside of Fox and Seargeant. Hilliard, who delivered a breakaway two-handed dunk to help buoy the Cougars to their early advantage, didn’t score again afterwards.
“I spied on [Hilliard] also,” Andrews said. “We didn’t want him getting going after those early baskets he had, so we really focused on keeping an eye on him and getting in his face.”
Wilson scored the final six points of the first stanza, capped by a buzzer-beating stickback dunk from the 6-foot-6 Davis, to pull even at 17-all. Then the Presidents’ bench, paced by four points apiece from Keyon Stitt, Shawn Hoggard and Jaylin Mitchell, helped them open up a 32-26 edge late in the second before settling on a 34-32 halftime lead.
Seargeant turned it on over the final two frames, registering 18 of Courtland’s 29 points, but it was never quite enough. His three-point play with 5.2 seconds left in the third quarter tied things up at 45, but Davis countered with another buzzer-beater—this time in the form of a 3-pointer from well beyond the top of the key—that sent Wilson to the final period with a 48-45 advantage.
“I noticed that [Courtland] was starting to grab the momentum a little,” said Davis, who was playing with a heavy heart after losing one close friend to an accidental gunshot wound and another in an automobile accident earlier this week. “I just tried to get our lead back and keep our momentum up. I wanted to show the guys that we were still in control.”
“That was a backbreaker,” Cougars head coach Eric Davis said of Davis’ 3.
After a 3 by Xander Alston and a free throw from Seargeant again gave Courtland a boost to the tune of a 49-48 lead with 7:15 to go in the contest, the 6-3 Cross used his muscular frame to score in the paint, putting the Presidents back up 50-49. Then, after a turnover by Seargeant, Hoggard lobbed an alley-oop to Davis, who flushed it down with both hands to effectively take the wind out of the Cougars’ sails.
Davis and Cross scored nine points each after intermission, and they also took turns confounding Courtland on the glass all night long. Davis pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds, while Cross corralled 12 of his own.
“Going into the game, I told the guys that if we didn’t box out, it was going to be a long night," the Cougars' Davis said. "At times we boxed out, but we didn’t do it consistently.”
Cross also got in on Davis’ dunk party, throwing down a one-handed tomahawk in the game’s final minutes.
“Coach challenged me before the game,” Cross said, recalling a conversation Andrews had with him. “He told me to get to my spots and use my body to my advantage, so that’s exactly what I did.”
James Prescott added 12 points for Wilson—all in the second half and eight of which came in the final stanza. Michael Smith Jr. chipped in 11.
Fox was the only Courtland player aside from Seargeant to score in double figures, though he was limited to a mere four points after halftime. He finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“You’ve got to give them credit,” the Cougars' Davis said of the Presidents. “I thought they made things hard for us. Zane played well early for us, and Khai was trying to make plays, but their defense got hands on a lot of things before they could develop.”
|Wilson
|17
|17
|14
|19
|—
|67
|Courtland
|17
|15
|13
|16
| —
|61
Wilson (18-7): Shawn Hoggard 6, Nasir Cross 15, James Prescott 12, Dontray Brown 0, Jamarcus Wray-Finney 0, Khaliyl Davis 15, Amarion Collins 0, Michael Smith Jr. 11, Justin Green 0, Keyon Stitt 4, Jaylin Mitchell 4. Totals: 24 15-22 67.
Courtland (25-3): Xander Alston 3, Robert Harvey 0, Brandon Hilliard 4, Aaron Brooks 0, Khai Seargeant 30, Kristion Plummer 0, Darren Green 0, Zane Fox 17, Michael Salvary 0, Corey John 7. Totals 21 18-24 61.
3-pointers: Wilson 4 (Davis 2, Smith Jr. 2). Courtland 1 (Alston).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.