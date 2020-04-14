The installation of artificial turf fields at two Spotsylvania County high schools has hit a snag.
Courtland began play on its turf field last fall. Riverbend’s field was completed earlier this month and crews are putting on the finishing touches at Massaponax.
Chancellor and Spotsylvania’s athletic directors said they believed installation was set to begin next month. But the projects are now on hold after the county’s school system suspended all general fund and Capital Improvement Plan non-essential spending last week.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools Executive Director of Operations Don Upperco referred all questions regarding the turf fields to the system’s spokesperson, Rene Daniels. She said the hold on projects that haven’t started is temporary and is related to the financial impact of the COVID-19 health crisis. She said there’s no definitive date on when the freeze will be lifted.
She added an assertion that the Chancellor and Spotsylvania projects had been scheduled to start in May “is not quite accurate.”
Daniels said the permit process was to begin in May and the projects were slated to start sometime after July 1, when fiscal year 2021 begins.
“The CIP is a fluid document and such adjustments are made as needed based on a variety of factors,” Daniels said. “Once we have received the budget information from the state and the county, the school board will be able to determine how the school board-approved [Fiscal Year 2021] budget has been impacted and make adjustments as necessary.”
The Spotsylvania School Board has a budget work session scheduled for April 27 and is scheduled to adopt the 2021 budget no later than May 11.
Chancellor athletic director Len Carlson is worried the delay will be long-term as COVID-19 concerns impact state and county budgets. Spotsylvania AD Bill Swink said he would be “disappointed” if the suspension is long-term but he’s taking a wait-and-see approach.
The funds to pay for the artificial turf come from the proceeds of a bond approved by county voters in a referendum in 2014. The Massaponax and Riverbend fields were estimated to cost $800,000 each.
“I know the health crisis is here and times are really difficult,” Carlson said. “But it seems like construction companies are still working and it’s a perfect time to keep that on schedule, especially when kids aren’t at the school. I thought the money was allotted for it. I’m not sure why it’s put on hold when it seemed like a done deal and already budgeted.”
The Panthers and Bears are thrilled with their new fields, which feature the school logo in the middle of the gridiron.
Massaponax has a black-and-silver “M” at midfield with a growling panther and its claws hovering over it. It has “Massaponax” written in one end zone and “Panthers” in the other. There’s also an American flag at the 33-yard line, in honor of former linebacker Ryan McGhee, who died in 2009 at age 21 from wounds suffered in combat in Iraq. He wore No. 33 for the Panthers.
“My son, Shane [Ludden], who coaches with me played with Ryan and when we were coming up with ideas for the field he came up with that idea,” Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden said. “Last year was the 10th anniversary of us losing Ryan. We felt like if we’re going to set up this field for the rest of time and it’s going to be permanent, then we’d like to have that as part of the fabric of the school for years to come.”
“It’s one of those deals where it would’ve been nice to be able to use it this spring, but we’re excited for whenever we can step on it,” Riverbend AD Tim Stimmell said. “Hopefully it’ll be in the fall without too much delay.”
Chancellor and Spotsylvania are unsure when that luxury will be afforded. Carlson said the Chargers have the oldest facilities in the county and he wonders how the order in which schools received turf was determined. Daniels didn’t respond to an e-mail asking that question.
“I know our kids’ parents are upset and I don’t have a lot of answers for them other than to reach out to School Board members to ask about it and let them know our frustration,” Carlson said. “We were hoping some good news came after this pandemic, but it’s like my student-athletes are being beat down. They already can’t play and can’t practice. So I’m going to try to get as much done for them as I can.”
