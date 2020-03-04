Culpeper High School is on its way home.
Battlefield District principals voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the Blue Devils’ application to return to the district they called home for nearly three decades.
The proposed change, which would take effect starting with the 2021-22 school year, still must be approved by the Virginia High School League. It comes in the middle of the league’s current realignment cycle, which just began last fall.
Typically, the VHSL only realigns its member schools every four years based on projected enrollment figures. However, Culpeper—which is currently a member of the Northwestern District—has a compelling case for its move.
There are six one-way commutes of at least one hour and 20 minutes for the Blue Devils in the Northwestern, which has 14 schools from Winchester, Front Royal, Manassas Park and Falls Church in addition to Fauquier County, Warren County, Shenandoah County and Greene County.
King George and Caroline will be the longest drives in the Battlefield at approximately one hour and 10 minutes each, but the other five schools are within one hour of Culpeper, including county rival Eastern View (seven minutes).
“We had to do what’s best for the students of Culpeper,” first-year Blue Devils athletic director Daniel Nobbs said. “We feel like if they have more time with family and more time in the classroom, they’ll be better off.”
Culpeper, which competed in the Battlefield for the better part of three decades before leaving for the first time to join the Commonwealth District in 1996, returned briefly from 2009-13. The Blue Devils joined the Evergreen District in the fall of 2013, then transitioned to the Northwestern in 2017 after the Evergreen was disbanded.
Courtland’s Ronnie Lowman, the Battlefield’s longest-tenured AD, said Culpeper is a natural fit in the district for multiple reasons, including making scheduling easier for the other Battlefield schools and also keeping rivalries intact.
“For those of us that have been in the area a long time, Culpeper, in our eyes, is still a Battlefield District school,” said Lowman, who served as the Cougars boys basketball coach before taking over as AD in 2004. “Any time you can add a school that’s local to the mix, I think it’s a good thing for all the communities.”
Eastern View AD Mark Settle, who’s held that position for the Cyclones since the school opened in 2008, echoed Lowman’s sentiments.
“It just makes sense,” said Settle, who graduated from Culpeper in 1984 and went on to teach, coach and serve as an assistant principal there before making the move across town to Eastern View. “They’re literally right around the corner from us, and they already play several Battlefield schools, including us, on their nondistrict schedules. They should be a part of the same district and region as we are, and there really was no better time than right now to get the wheels rolling on bringing them back home. I think their athletic programs will really benefit from the move.”
Settle also noted that the annual Culpeper-Eastern View football game will remain on the schedule for Week 1 if and when the Blue Devils return to the Battlefield. The rivalry has served as the season opener for both teams since its inception in 2009.
There is currently no timetable for the VHSL’s decision on whether or not to approve the move, though it’s expected before the start of the 2020-21 school year.
