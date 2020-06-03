Mid-distance track events, like 400 and 800 meters, are Emile Marsh’s forte. But on Monday, the recent Courtland High School graduate found himself running from tear gas.
Marsh is among a host of Fredericksburg-area athletes and coaches who have taken part in the ongoing nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On Monday, he was with a large group of protesters kneeling on the Falmouth Bridge when law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly at 7 p.m., an hour before the city’s curfew was set to go into effect.
“Before [the police officer] even put the mic down, they shot out tear gas and we all ran,” Marsh said. “I didn’t get anything on me, but I heard it and I ran. We ran back towards downtown and we ran toward the stores, towards Carl’s [Frozen Custard].”
While Marsh waited for his friends to catch up—he’s a track star, after all—he racked his brain for any provocation, any act on the part of protesters that might have warranted tear gas. Nothing came to mind.
“We were pretty peaceful, we weren’t disrupting anything other than maybe traffic,” Marsh said. “For our cause, a little bit of traffic disruption isn’t the problem. There’s other roads, they can go around.”
If recent events have shown anything, it’s that there’s no detour, no way to avoid the current reckoning over issues of police brutality and unequal treatment of black people under the law.
Mainerys Munoz, a 2019 North Stafford graduate who plays volleyball at Holy Family University in Philadelphia, said “ridiculously baffling” injustice compelled her to leave work early to join the demonstration on the bridge.
Jamal Fisher, a 2017 Brooke Point graduate and current receiver on Virginia-Wise’s football tam, doubled up on demonstrations Monday, marching outside of the Stafford County courthouse before heading south.
Fisher noted a stark contrast between the two gatherings.
“The vibe was completely different,” Fisher said. “It was a weird gut feeling when I got [to Fredericksburg]. But the police were way more aggressive with their tone. You could sense a lot of hatred.”
Marsh and Fisher, who are both black, recounted past instances of unfair treatment by police. When Fisher was a freshman at Concord (W.Va.) University, leaving a “welcome back” party, he was detained by a police officer over suspicion he was responsible for a rash of plant thefts in the neighborhood.
Naturally, Fisher was confused. Pilfering petunias was a new one.
“They said it was someone wearing a jersey,” he recalled. “But there were more than a few other people who weren’t of color that were wearing a jersey, and they all walked out the door and he grabbed me up.”
Marsh had held his driver’s license for only seven months when he was pulled over for the first time. He was speeding—he admits that—and his hands were shaking uncontrollably as he pulled into a CVS parking lot.
“[The deputy’s] first question was, ‘Why are you nervous?,’ “ Marsh recalled. “And I said, ‘Because I’ve never been pulled over before.’ Before anything else happened, he just asked for my license and registration.
“To me, it felt weird that his tone wasn’t sympathetic. I felt like I wasn’t treated properly. After I showed him I wasn’t exactly comfortable, he didn’t make me comfortable.”
Personal experiences didn’t motivate Stafford High offensive coordinator Patrick Lilly to march toward the Fredericksburg Police station on Sunday night. As a white man, Lilly hasn’t encountered racism—at least not directly.
But he coaches a sport in which African Americans comprise a disproportionate amount of roster spots, and, to Lilly, coaching means listening. His conversations about race with players began in earnest following the death of Freddie Gray and Baltimore riots in 2015.
“I’d never dealt with letting kids vent about the frustrations of being black in America,” he said. “That was tough, because you come from a sheltered lifestyle if you don’t ever personally deal with it. I’m supposed to be the adult, have good answers for you. And all I can say is ‘I support you.’ ”
Lilly said he also observed prejudice on the recruiting trail with a group of Chancellor standouts that included St. Francis University standout E.J. Jenkins and recent NFL draft pick Yetur Gross-Matos. Jenkins didn’t have much money, and there was an understanding that coaches would pick up the tab for his meals or snacks on the road.
Once, at a Sheetz in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., Jenkins slid a drink next to Lilly’s purchase at the register as he was checking out. The cashier sneered.
“He looked at me, like ‘You’re going to pay for this kid?’ ” Lilly recalled. “The tone was negative. That was the bummer. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, are y’a’ll together?’ He just kind of stared at me blankly. He rang the stuff up and we got the hell on the road.”
For Lilly, it was a one-time thing, unpleasant but fleeting. Fisher and Marsh, by contrast, are constantly aware of how their skin tone affects perception.
“I just feel like everybody is genuinely tired,” Fisher said. “It just keeps happening back-to-back-to-back. There’s never a break. I’m not comfortable with going outside sometimes. As soon as I see a police car, I get scared. It’s like PTSD.”
Marsh plans to run track at Lynchburg College. He wants to have a family and children someday, and it’s likely some of those kids will grow up to be black men. That’s why he was on the bridge Monday, and why he’ll continue to be wherever he feels his voice can contribute to progress.
“I want to be the change now, so when they get older they maybe don’t deal with the same things we’re dealing with now,” he said. “Maybe there’s a slight change, and they can keep it going.”
