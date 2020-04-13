To support the local business community during the COVID-19 crisis, The Culpeper Star-Exponent is launching two FREE options to local businesses for directory services that will include daily print advertising as well as high volumes of digital and social media promotions.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-going basis, please contact Michelle Ditzler at mditzler@freelancestar.com. Buy Local - Sign up HERE
Yes, We are Open - this directory offers the opportunity to let people know you are open, what your hours are, social media links and any information you may want to offer about how you are handling the COVID 19 crisis. Once you are signed up, you will receive login information to allow you to make any changes to your page in near real time. Yes, We Are Open - Sign up HERE
Both of these directories are absolutely FREE to all local businesses for the months of April and May. After that time frame, you will be contacted to ask if you wish to remain.
Thank you to our sponsors whose generosity allows us to make these directories FREE for all local businesses: German P. Culver and Rappahannock Electric.
