The working landscape has changed. Experts say the ‘gig-economy’ is on the rise, as well as remote working and work-from-home situations for employees of small and large businesses.
Aaron Wood and Kristy Romeo, the husband and wife co-founders of Elevate, both work in marketing, and for years had hours-long commutes to Northern Virginia from their hometown of Warrenton. They’ve also worked out of their home and fully understand the struggles of work-life balance, especially for families with young children. In early 2019, they started brainstorming another way: bringing the co-working model, common in major cities, to a more rural, but growing, area.
“We keep meeting people who want to do something new,” said Romeo about the growing entrepreneur and remotely working community within Culpeper, “and they’re attracted to Elevate because we’re new, too.”
Elevate co-working space is a membership based office space that allows professionals with work location freedom accommodations for business meetings, events, conference calls or just daily office hours in a professional setting. Equipped with high speed internet, good coffee, video conferencing monitors, printers and more. Elevate provides the benefits of an office environment without leaving the local community.
The co-working space concept had already been implemented in large metropolitan areas, but Wood and Romeo agreed that the major benefit to working remotely was the ability to work in your local community and take back the commuting hours.
“You don’t have to leave your community to make a comfortable living,” said Romeo.
Working in conjunction with the local Economic Development Authority, Elevate has been able to work with nonprofits to help boost rural entrepreneurship, as well as support small businesses like their own.
From artists to media and IT freelancers and other professionals, membership to co-working spaces like Elevate is diverse and varied. Being in the marketing industry themselves, Wood and Romeo often find themselves collaborating with their members or offering tips and advice.
“It’s grown into a collaborative partnership with everyone who works here,” said Romeo. “I can barely think of anyone who’s doing similar work, “but everyone benefits from a shared space. Whether it meets their needs for social interaction, or they exchange ideas that help grow and improve their business, everyone is more energized and motivated. ”
Remote working doesn’t always equate to working at home. Distractions, technology and other factors can hinder productivity. And unlike working out of the local coffee shop or public space, there’s no guilt in settling in for a workday at Elevate.
Elevate’s multi-use open office space is located in the heart of downtown Culpeper, above what used to be Wood’s father’s antique store. The space features a large open-concept work space with room to spread out but also provides privacy booths and a spacious private meeting room.
“We have an urban feel inside a small, downtown community – it’s comfortable but professional and creative” said Wood.
Elevate also isn’t limited to 9 to 5 business. When new members join, they are given access to open the doors through an app, so they can come and go on their own work schedule. The space also opens itself to the community for meetings, workshops and parties. “Whether we are creating an office solution, helping launch a new business, or providing the venue for your event, we want you to feel welcome and know that we are open to your unique ideas and vision.”
