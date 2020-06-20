Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently announced 17 students from across Virginia, including local learners, as the recipients of its 2020 Community Scholarship.
The youth were recognized for dedication to excellence in learning and community service.
“These high school, college and trade school students are an amazing group,” REC President and CEO Kent Farmer said in a statement. “We are inspired by them, and everyone in our communities should be motivated by these young students as ambassadors from Virginia.”
Scholarship winners were selected from a competitive pool of high-achieving students. The local recipients are:
- Olivia Atkins, Class of 2020 graduate of Rappahannock County High School, plans to study nursing at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
- Audrey Cruey, Class of 2020 graduate of Madison County High School, plans to study law at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
- James Deane, Class of 2020 graduate of Orange County High School, plans to study architecture at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
-Valerie Hernandez-Cervantes, Class of 2020 graduate of William Monroe High School in Greene County plans to study nursing at Shenandoah University.
-Liliana Kelley-Wagner, a Louisa native, is a student at Sweet Briar College, in Sweet Briar where she studies engineering.
- Gabrielle Miller, a Spotsylvania native, is a student at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, where she studies communication arts.
-Lauren Petty, Class of 2020 graduate of Rappahannock County High School, plans to study systems engineering at the University of Virginia.
-Mikayla Rooper, Class of 2020 graduate of Culpeper County High School, plans to study dental health at Germanna Community College in Fredericksburg.
- Charles Rosson, a Louisa native, studies agricultural business at Oklahoma State University.
-Taylor Talley, Class of 2020 graduate of Louisa County High School, plans to study political science at the University of Georgia.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative wishes the students success and strength.
“We are proud of these young students as they set out to have a positive influence on our local, state, and national communities,” said Farmer said. “They are the heart of our hometowns, and we are so happy to support them.”
Each year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative offers the Community Scholarship to students advancing their career goals by attending a college or career and technical school. An applicant’s parent or guardian must be an REC member-owner and the applicant must be planning to enroll in an accredited educational or training institution. Scholarship recipients are selected based upon scholastic achievements, community involvement, recommendations and extracurricular activities.
