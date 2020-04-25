Grymes Memorial School in Orange County recently held a virtual Family Bake-Off, the private school announced in a recent news release.
Rather than being judged for the taste of their creations, entries were analyzed for how they looked in the photographs submitted by competitors.
“It wasn’t the same as being able to taste these amazing-looking desserts, but we sure did enjoy the photos!” wrote Maria Asencios, the school’s special events coordinator in a news release.
The winners included, from left to right, Aubrey Slater and the Slater family, 2nd place for “Best Looking;” Virginia and ____ Butterfield and their family, 1st place for “Best Looking;” and Ali and ___ Athar and the Athar family, 1st place for “Most Creative.”
The school expressed gratitude to judges Kate Daniels, Avery Deigl and Jennifer Bryington. First place winners will be given a dozen cupcakes provided by Bryington, who owns JB Cakes, a bakery in Rhoadesville.
