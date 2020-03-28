Farmers are difficult to understand without standing in their boots. And with fewer than 2 percent of us farming, an uphill climb gains us perspective.
Let me shine some light into one corner of farmers’ experience, a troubling corner at the least. Farmland and farm animals seem to attract visits by wandering dogs, traveling together or alone, looking for home, possibly hungry or just curious, as we know canines are. And just so you know, we have a fine dog living with us at home.
Cezar Chavez, the “dog whisperer,” tells about a pecking order among dogs, dominant and submissive animals, motivation from the pack, and discipline. Together, as pack animals, dogs are stronger and support one another like a herd of cattle will. It’s possible that when two dogs are together, they adopt behavior not seen when each is alone. Thus begins a true story of a farmer who was visited by two dogs on his land in Culpeper County, just before the holidays last winter.
An old cow and her calf were in a pen near the bar; the barn was near the house, a good place for stock to be cared for. Some perspective is in order here. Older cows are often handled differently to account for their age, and a pen is a perfect place for this. And it was an easy place to be caught. It was small compared to the open spaces of the pasture and the defense of the herd.
The visiting dogs took full advantage of this opportunity, easily running down the cow and her calf, catching and attacking them. The cow and calf were pulled down and on the verge of staying down, when the barnyard racket revealed the dogs. Again, perspective. Cattle are quite vocal, but not always loud, actually make quite peaceful sounds if you are listening. Farmers know these and the other they sounds make. As they fought for their lives, their calls were heard.
The farmer came prepared to defend his stock, carrying a loaded shotgun. And he used this lethal weapon on the lethal weapons killing his cow and calf.
Now we stop to consider the rules. Some counties, but not all, permit the livestock owner to defend stock simply from harassment—check the rules to see what applies to you. Death is not dogs’ only offense; simply worrying animals can be bad—causing abortions in sheep, to name one. And there are livestock owners who will not ask permission to defend their stock. When a slaughter is encountered, common sense takes over.
On this farmer’s land, two dogs were killing, but there was more. The farmer did not shoot first, but used his voice to try to call off the dogs. Then he became the target and killed in self-defense, and in defense of his cattle.
Again, we visit about this trespass by wandering dogs, in this case acting as a lethal weapon that could have killed more than cattle. Our responsibility as dog owners extends to their behavior in public. I tell farmers that when cattle make a mistake, it is usually our fault; we did something to cause their mistake. Maybe this applies to dogs, too.
To finish the story: The cow survived and her calf died and this farm family will never be the same—nervous about any strange dog they see, more watchful, more likely to step to the door armed, with the wife also ready to use her shotgun-handling skills for when she must defend their stock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.