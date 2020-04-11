It matters to consumers where their food comes from, possibly now more than ever. With the coronavirus pandemic, we could be in the year of “local.”
Here is an example. In Greencastle, Pa., last week, a small offering of 30 head of finished cattle (usually 200 animals) sold for $20 per hundred pounds over the usual market price. You may wonder: Why would this happen in a down market? How can fat cattle bring over-market prices?
The short answer: supply and demand. When supply is short and demand is high, prices rise. The long answer is: People want to buy local meat, and the butchers serving these customers bid up the offering. In Greencastle, these buyers needed the beef to put in their stores as their supplies had been sold down. Customers are still buying.
Why did this happen? Does “local” mean something more to our consumers now?
Here are a few possibilities that could be driving local demand. Consumers cannot find what they want in the store, they are willing to pay a higher price for local products, there are perceived differences, they know the producer, there is a relationship, and/or they want to support their local farmer.
To be clear, the economy—and this includes food sales—is believed to be perfect for any moment in time. The people who are doing the selling and the buying are voting with their money. We may not agree with these “votes,” but they are true and accurate for the participating consumer and retailer.
The driving forces in an economy can change. We know that our current situation is driven by impacts on human health. If this changes, the economy will reflect it and confidence, attitudes and perceptions will move according to the next steps taken by consumers.
And the next steps will also be true. Maybe not understood, but true for the conditions, the participants and overall situation.
Local producers are nimble. And yet, their ties to longtime production systems are not easily changed. Cattle are a good example of the long run of agriculture. The average cow produces one calf per year, and not all cows calve. It takes about another year for calves to reach market weight, so about two years to make it to retail.
The long game of agriculture is an investment of time and anticipated market conditions that will invariably change. Sometimes, we get caught holding inventory the market will only pay less for.
Reliable markets support reliable supplies, but things change, and farmers are accustomed to this. For some time, “local” has been a popular word in the food sector, and yet economists have had trouble finding good results in these smaller, less efficient systems.
Could this year bring a change? Will consumers regularly pay more for local food? Many cannot, and many will not.
These are examples of our big, efficient and diverse food system. We have choices, and “buy local” is one of them. These days, more people seem to be making this choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.