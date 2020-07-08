The next generation of farmers uses technology in some unexpected ways. Adaptation, as they say, is “the mother of invention”—and so it goes in agriculture.
Not every technology-savvy farmer is under 30. In fact, when asked, a 50-year-old allowed as how his 20-something daughter had only helped him once on his Culpeper-area farm with a new record-keeping program. I fully expected to hear she was in the middle of operating the new system, so an apology is in order to him and his generation for being underestimated. The promise of profit is a powerful motivator and pushes us to act outside our comfort zone.
My main point today is to tell a family story about drone use and not as you would expect, as in mapping. Dad called and explained his wonder at his 30-something son using his new drone to exercise the dogs. Most bird dogs will chase a flying object and the farm pets obliged. But there is a more useful purpose to farming, and yet still unexpected. We know from TV shows that the Australians and others occupying large tracts of remote territory use aerial herding methods. Rounding up cattle with a helicopter makes practical sense, so the young farmer gave it a try himself.
Sure enough, it worked! He was able to go out to a remote pasture by drone and bring the cattle up to the gathering pen, but there is more. Knowing he was short a few head, he went back to find the few stragglers hiding out in the shade. These, too, were brought up, joining the others in the pen. He took a post there to open and close gates—the drone has not mastered this task, yet.
I hear that other young farmers use their drones to check cattle, all while sitting at their desks back in the farm office. The perspective offered by an elevated camera is fully appreciated in the real-estate world as people see the latest land for sale—from angles on high. Before drones came along, only from an airplane would these perspectives have been possible.
In many cases, unexpected uses of new technology will rule the day, as with developments from the U.S. space program. Velcro is a good example. We take this wonderful fastening device for granted today, and wonder how we would cope without it. The space folks, who adapted this invention by a Swiss engineer, never intended for its many applications among people today. I regularly use it to fasten the date of the Beef Cattle Improvement Association’s yearly bull test sale to the signboard at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.
By the way, the sale will be held on Dec. 12, 2020. One hundred and 15 bulls were taken in last week to begin the 112-day test at Culpeper County’s Glenmary Farm.
