State and local governments are the front line of defense against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and we haven’t been sitting idly by.
We’ve been preparing for it. For the last 15 years, local governments have been making plans for man-made and natural disasters under the National Incident Management System (NIMS).
One of the great successes that followed the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, NIMS has assured that every county and major city has an emergency management team in place. These teams constantly review processes and procedures that may be deployed in emergency situations. Situations may appear messy at first, but there is a plan in place to protect our communities.
“Communities across the nation experience a diverse set of threats, hazards, and events. The size, frequency, complexity, and scope of these incidents vary, but all involve a range of personnel and organizations to coordinate efforts to save lives, stabilize the incident, and protect property and the environment,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency website says of NIMS.
“Every day, jurisdictions and organizations work together to share resources, integrate tactics, and act collaboratively,” the website continues. “Whether these organizations are nearby or are supporting each other from across the country, their success depends on a common, inter-operable approach to sharing resources, coordinating and managing incidents, and communicating information. NIMS defines this comprehensive approach.”
NIMS is non-partisan. Politics are not involved. Instead, it sets the processes in which federal, state and local governments react to disasters.
Every policy action we are witnessing at the local level is in planned coordination to ease the public into taking proactive measures to flatten the surge of coronavirus infections—from public education about the virus and things people can do to improve hygiene, to closures of public spaces to the eventual shelter in place order.
The federal government has not taken a hard stance by imposing burdensome restrictions because the states, in coordination with localities, have taken the lead to do what is in the best interest of their residents. This relationship between the federal and state governments can be best seen in the cooperation and appreciation shared between the governors of New York and California with President Trump.
“We had a private conversation, but he said, ‘We’re gonna do the right thing’ and ‘You have my support, all of our support, logistically and otherwise,’” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Monday news conference as reported by Newsweek. “He said everything I could have hoped for … and we had a very long conversation and every single thing he said, they followed through on.”
“I think the president was 100% sincere in saying that he wanted to work together ... in a spirit of cooperation,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, as reported by CNBC. “I want to say thank you ... they will have nothing but cooperation and partnership from the state of New York.”
The only way forward through the pandemic is to work the NIMS plan in a spirit of cooperation and coordination between federal, state and local governments. Politics will only complicate our treatment and recovery from the coronavirus.
