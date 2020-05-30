Last Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam issued an order requiring Virginians over the age of 10, with a few exceptions, to wear a mask while inside public buildings and any indoor place where people congregate.
The Governor apologized for leaving his mask in the car and being unprepared for interacting safely with the public while visiting Virginia Beach. However, that little episode further solidified the idea that the governor’s edicts are for “thee but not for me.”
Masks won’t solve the challenges in nursing homes, meat packing plants and high-density neighborhoods, often in low-income, minority communities, where we lack strategies for isolating individuals who have tested positively.
The science behind the mask mandate appears to be based on the best information and knowledge the state has right now about preventing COVID-19’s spread. It is also mimicking other progressive governors in other states who have mandated mask-wearing.
During his Tuesday press conference, the governor said, “I am not looking for people to get in trouble for not wearing a mask. But I am looking for people to do the right thing.”
Then he issued a veiled threat by suggesting that when the General Assembly returns for a special session in late summer, it could consider an individual civil penalty for those who don’t wear masks. Northam suggested that, for now, the mandate would be enforced by the Health Department.
This measure will pit employers and employees against customers and will put the business in a awkward and uncomfortable position of potentially refusing service and losing business.
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce issued a statement following the governor‘s announcement which further illustrated the strange orders coming form the governor’s mansion.
“As businesses continue to adapt to the current environment and restrictions associated with Phase One of the ‘Forward Virginia’ plan, it is unreasonable to hold them accountable for the enforcement of this new mandate, which could create unsafe situations for workers tasked with confronting non-compliant customers.
“The Virginia Chamber continues to strongly encourage the use of face coverings to prioritize the safety of our citizens, but is deeply concerned by the burden the enforcement of this mandate will place on the thousands of businesses throughout the Commonwealth.”
The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police asserted that the mandate was putting business owners in a “no-win situation,” choosing between confronting customers or receiving a citation.
Virginia Republicans objected to the order, maintaining that it “is unconscionable to require businesses to enforce a government mandate under threat of sanctions from government agencies. This puts yet another burden on businesses already reeling from months of being shut down or severely limited.”
The governor’s orders were extremely vague. They did not specify what a mask is or how it should be affixed to a person’s face. This means Halloween masks and masks on a stick are all fair game for those who need to get into a store.
Northam also didn’t provide Walmart, Safeway or any other store with guidance about what to do when customers arrive without face coverings. Given the politicization that has accompanied the issue nationally, I have doubts that many individuals will find the mask mandate intolerable.
Given the absence of direct guidance from the governor’s office, enforcement is likely to be light—and that is good. I’m also hoping that any verbal confrontations that arise between the masked and the unmasked don’t get out of hand. I fully support a person’s right to wear a mask, or not, and I am good with whatever decision a person makes.
The bottom line of all of this is that the virus is very real, but every person must be vigilant and do what they feel is best for themselves and their families.
(1) comment
Please remember these comments come from a man who lives in the old funeral home.
