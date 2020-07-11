I recently received an official email from someone requesting the town rename roughly 20 streets named after Confederate officers. These include Pelham, Stuart, Farley, Early, Bragg and others.
Half of the names the writer listed aren’t even in the town, but in the county. This person is not a registered voter in town. I mention that because it demonstrates the depths of political activity and emotionalism driving these and other related issues. In Culpeper, we rarely make quick decisions for the community. Everything is measured for the overall wellbeing of Culpeper residents.
Let me state for the record I unequivocally disagree with renaming streets.
Renaming streets has a cost to taxpayers. We would not only have to pay for the process of renaming streets (administrative costs, materials for new signage, labor, etc.), but taxpayers would also need to cover ancillary costs to businesses or individuals who live on those streets. I estimate this would cost tens of thousands of tax dollars.
Our town has reduced our budget by millions and laid-off some employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Renaming streets is not a high priority of town government as far as I am concerned. Beyond the tax liability, there is a greater threat at work.
As we have seen nationally, this political emotionalism doesn’t stop with erasing the memory of the rebellion; it also includes the destruction of memorials to Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Christopher Columbus and any high profile figure of western civilization.
Instead of erasing or tearing down, we need to focus on highlighting the positive contributions of our citizens. Culpeper is an oasis for citizens and visitors in rural Virginia. We must stand apart from the chaos that has consumed the urbanized areas of the Commonwealth.
Whether perpetrated by vandals or government, these attacks on western civilization and history might be acceptable in the big cities, but it is not how we handle things in Culpeper.
Our Culpeper history, both good and bad, matters. Our history matters to the thousands upon thousands of people who visit Culpeper each year to view our historical sites.
Our rebel history is as important as our Yankee history. Both sides inflicted atrocities against white and black folk in our community. Our history of slavery in Culpeper is possibly the most overlooked historical fact.
In 1790 Culpeper recorded 8,226 slaves living in our geographical boundary. Sadly, I have seen very little in the way of monuments or markers to remember those slaves, who were treated like animals. I would personally like to turn one of our parks in the county or town into a memorial park to honor the memory of those slaves.
Acknowledgment of our good, bad and ugly history makes us stronger and makes us more inclusive. Destruction of history makes us weak and shortsighted and only salves the wounds of injustice.
Our battlefields, our courthouse, our statues, our monuments all contribute to the experience of visiting Culpeper.
Any attempt to bring destruction to our historical markers should not be tolerated in any way, shape or form. I urge our law enforcement officers and citizens to stay extremely vigilant in protection of our history until the emotionalism of the moment has passed. If you see strange activities at these markers, please contact law enforcement officials immediately.
There are real grievances being expressed right now on the national level, but this is not cause for Culpeper to lose its collective head. We must find a different way to move forward. Let us set the standard for dialogue and new ideas to model Culpeper as the exceptional historical community we all know it to be.
