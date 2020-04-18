As of the day I write this, Culpeper County had 32 cases of coronavirus and zero deaths, as reported by the Virginia Department of Health, out of a population of 58,000. These stats did not reflect how many of those cases were treated, released and recovered.
Last week, the governor moved his restriction for what he deems “non-essential” businesses from April 24 to May 8. This may or may not hold, but he did move the goalpost.
He also still has a stay-at-home order for the public until June 10. This is confusing and detrimental to the public.
Former Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling and the Virginia General Assembly's minority leaders, Sen. Tommy Normant and Del. Todd Gilbert, have criticized Gov. Ralph Northam for sending mixed signals to businesses. Why would he open businesses, but still require people to stay at home?
The bottom line of all this is that Northam lacks the authority to shut down businesses, according the Virginia Constitution and state law (Article 7 of the constitution; also reference Virginia Law 44-146.17 & 32.1-48.05 & 09).
By law, Northam can evacuate or quarantine only a specific geographical area, not the entire state. He can encourage and he can beg, but he can’t enforce it across the commonwealth. That’s why the state police have not arrested or fined any “non-essential business” that is still open or people who are going about their regular business in the community.
It cannot be overstated that all employers and employees are essential. They are the lifeblood of our community. Without businesses, we do not have law enforcement, emergency personnel or hospitals.
It is for this reason that I am calling for businesses to re-open their doors to customers no later than May 1. Last week, I announced via livestream media my recommendation for businesses to open in accordance with CDC guidelines until the virus has subsided.
President Donald Trump has stated he wants states to start re-opening their economies by May 1. “As I have said for some time now, a national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution,” he said. "To preserve the health of our citizens, we must also preserve the health and functioning of our economy. Over the long haul, you cannot do one without the other."
Re-opening guidelines have been broken into three parts, each lasting a minimum of 14 days, as explained by Dr. Deborah Birx, a presidential task force member:
• Phase 1, which recommends continued social distancing, closure of schools, teleworking and sheltering in place for vulnerable individuals. Non-essential travel would be discouraged, bars should remain closed and visits to nursing homes and hospitals should remain prohibited, the guidelines warn. “If a vulnerable population needs to return to work, there should be special accommodations for all vulnerable populations. If the schools are already closed, they should remain closed,” Birx said. “All visits to senior living facilities should continue to be prohibited. Large venues can only be operated under strict physical distancing protocols. Gyms could open if they adhere to strict physical distancing.”
• Phase 2 allows schools, restaurants and bars to reopen with diminished occupancy. Non-essential travel can resume, and people can gather in groups no larger than 50, but teleworking is still encouraged. “This is for the employers. We still would like to encourage telework, and the common areas should remain closed or be physically distant,” Birx said. “This should be a relief to many households that have small children: schools, day cares and camps can reopen in Phase 2. Visits to senior living facilities however should remain and hospitals prohibited.”
• Phase 3 allows workplaces to reopen with no restrictions, and visits to senior care centers and hospitals can resume. “It is essentially returning to our new normal. With all of the what we talked about through all phases: continuing the good hygiene practices, continuing the respect for spaces between individuals, because we know that we still have an issue with asymptomatic spread,” she said.
I have full confidence in our business community and the public to be considerate and cautious until this virus passes. If you have underlying health issues or you are 60 years and older, you should take precautions and limit your exposure to the public. For the rest of us, it’s time to get back to work.
The gating criteria for entering phase 1 seem to be missing from this opinion piece. One of those conditions recommended before beginning the process of reopening is that either there is a downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14 day period or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14 day period. As today is the 19th, there is no way our state or our health district should begin the reopening process by May 1. I find Mr. Russell's arbitrary selection of that day to be irresponsible.
Little Jon Russell has no regard for our hospital nurses and doctors. He is blinded by his political ambition.
