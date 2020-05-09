We are now six weeks into the shelter-in-place order and local quarantine efforts. It is time to reopen our community.
Some businesses are already fully or partially reopened, and some never closed. Many others have been closed completely since the end of March and remain that way now.
People are anxious to get back to work and start living again, though with a little inconvenience for safety.
The government needs to do their part in reopening. Parks need to be reopened with precautions, especially areas where people can engage in individualized activities like skateboarding and swing sets in Yowell Meadow Park and the ninja-warrior obstacle course at Rockwater Park. Hand-sanitizer stations or sanitized wipes can be provided on location.
Yes, we still have the new coronavirus in our midst. It is doubtful we will ever be rid of it until a vaccine is created.
But we cannot afford to confine our children in isolation or force able-bodied adults into depression over lost income and loneliness. People may even be developing a weakened immune system simply by staying at home.
In the last few days we have been able to identify where hot spots are for the virus in Culpeper County.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, Director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, wrote a letter that was read to local government officials in a meeting this week by Gary Deal, chairman of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. Kartchner said:
“As we learn more about the demographics of those affected by COVID-19, data suggest communities of color are disproportionately impacted. Our health district, as many others with a sizable Hispanic population, has seen a disproportionate number in this community affected by the coronavirus. Our data show that 68% of the cases that report ethnicity are Hispanic or Latino.
“This is heart wrenching,” the letter continues, “and truly points to the social and economic circumstances of people that live in high-density settings with close proximity to each other, as well as the conditions that compel them to continue to work in the face of recommendations to isolate and quarantine. As household spread is an important driver of this pandemic, these circumstances and conditions often make our public health recommendations difficult to implement.”
This information gives our community a road map on where we need to focus our efforts on COVID-19 education and healthcare delivery. We can only tackle this issue if we have an open dialogue and with full community support in addressing this point of concern. Plans are already in the works to reach out to the Hispanic and Latino communities to provide assistance.
I want to thank our health district for their responsiveness in providing more details and insights into the health statistics. The more information the public receives, the better we can understand the numbers and the reality of the situation. It would be helpful to know more about those hospitalized as well as those who have recovered from the virus.
Now is not the time to shrink back and prevent the overwhelming majority of healthy citizens from resuming life, with health safety precautions. Senior citizens or those with a compromised immune system should use their judgement and take actions appropriate for them. For the rest of us, we must demand our government and elected officials stop operating in fear and start reopening Culpeper.
