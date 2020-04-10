Benjamin Franklin was walking out of Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention in 1787 when someone shouted out, “Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” To which Franklin, at once witty and ominous, supposedly rejoined, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
To preclude the unbridled tyranny of monarchy, Franklin and his fellow Founders designed a democratic republic with a separation of powers, with checks and balances among the three branches of the federal government.
They did not anticipate U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.
In his first bid for the presidency, Barack Obama received the largest share of the popular vote since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. Obama’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2009–the best-attended in American history–was a crushing blow to Republican stalwarts. On the eve of 2010’s midterm elections, Senate Minority Leader McConnell indelicately said that “the single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.”
Although McConnell was unable to keep his promise, he successfully blocked legislation or slowed the wheels of government throughout the rest of Obama’s two terms in office. He made canny use of the filibuster and skillfully manipulated Senate rules.
McConnell led opposition to stricter campaign-finance laws, blocked major presidential initiatives, and obstructed many of Obama’s judicial nominees. In Obama’s final two years, the latter actions resulted in the fewest judicial confirmations of any president since 1951-52.
McConnell even refused to allow a Senate hearing on Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court, despite the U.S. Constitution’s mandate that the Senate advise and consent on proposed presidential appointments.
McConnell is all about purely partisan politics.
For example, he proposed a measure allowing President Obama to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, hoping that some Democratic senators would oppose the measure, thus fomenting disunity among Democrats. But all Democratic senators supported the proposal, which led McConnell to filibuster his own proposal.
From Dec. 22, 2018, until Jan. 25, 2019, McConnell shut down the federal government when the House refused to fund President Donald J. Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to build a U.S.–Mexico border wall. McConnell made it abundantly clear that he considered the Senate to be a lackey of the president. This was the longest government shutdown in American history – clearly no separation of powers here.
McConnell is so confident in rejecting the traditions of American constitutional government that, in discussing the 275-plus bipartisan bills that the House of Representatives has sent to the Senate this year, he intoned, “None of those things are going to pass the Senate. They won’t even be voted on. So, think of me as the Grim Reaper.”
McConnell directed the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Trump in the same way: “(E)verything I do during this I’m coordinating with the White House counsel,” he said. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position ... I’m going to take my cues from the president’s lawyers.”
The senator’s opponent this November is Amy McGrath, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and retired Marine fighter pilot. Send her some support at www.amymcgrath.com.
Now, an unprepared America is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump, aided and abetted by Mitch McConnell, has perpetrated “the worst national response on earth” thanks to his administration’s incompetence, lies, nepotism and vengefulness, compounded by Trump’s erosion of our government’s institutions and decimation of its career professionals.
It is clear that our Republic has been driven to Benjamin Franklin’s tipping point.
But this tragedy does not warrant throwing away the Constitution. All Americans should unite to protect the exceptionalism of the vision of the Founding Fathers.
Protect it we must, with our hearts, and souls and votes. Stay safe and healthy.
